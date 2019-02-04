‘Teen Mom OG’ Ryan Edwards’ Wife Mackenzie Posts New Photo Of Baby And A Quote

Teen Mom OG star Ryan Edwards may be in jail, but his wife Mackenzie is handling the situation as best she can. While she has remained mostly silent on social media, she returned to Instagram on Monday and shared a sweet new photo of her and Ryan’s son Jagger.

The photo shows the baby sleeping soundly and, with the photo, the caption reads, “Sweet boy.”

Mackenzie and Ryan married in May 2017 before Ryan went to rehab. She then gave birth to their son in October while Ryan was away at another rehab stint. He was released from rehab before Christmas and returned home to his family.

According to Hollywood Life, Mackenzie also posted a quote by Brene Brown to her Instagram story on Monday.

Ryan Edwards was introduced to fans on Season 1 of 16 and Pregnant. His then-girlfriend Maci Bookout was pregnant with their son. Both continued to share their lives on MTV’s Teen Mom, but the relationship between Ryan and Maci never quite worked out and they went their separate ways. While Ryan has had different girlfriends appear on the show, it wasn’t until meeting Mackenzie that he tied the knot. Maci Bookout, on the other hand, moved on with a man named Taylor. The couple wed and have since had two children together. Maci and her family still appear on Teen Mom OG.

After returning from rehab before Christmas, Ryan appeared to be doing well and his January 23 arrest seemed unexpected. Reportedly, in December Ryan left an establishment without paying for his drinks. As a result, he was charged with “theft of services.” Ryan was arrested on an outstanding warrant after reporting to his probation officer. Ryan will reportedly be behind bars until April 15.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, a source close to Mackenzie spoke out to Hollywood Life after Ryan’s arrest and revealed that Ryan’s wife was “devastated,” but that she had no plans to leave Ryan.

While Mackenzie has returned to social media, she has not directly spoken about her husband’s arrest. Meanwhile, his ex-girlfriend Maci Bookout has also been posting on social media, but she has not spoken out directly about Ryan’s arrest either. However, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, a source close to the family revealed that Maci “wasn’t surprised” in regards to Ryan’s most recent arrest.

Currently, new episodes of Teen Mom OG are not airing on MTV. However, the show is reportedly set to return for a new season in the future.