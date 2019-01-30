Mackenzie Edwards Has ‘No Plans’ To Leave Ryan Edwards Following His Latest Arrest

Teen Mom OG star Ryan Edwards was arrested last week and since his arrest, his wife Mackenzie Edwards has remained silent on social media. A source close to Mackenzie is speaking out to Hollywood Life and revealing how Mackenzie is doing now that Ryan is behind bars.

The source revealed that it is “devastating” for Mackenzie and that it is “almost too much to handle.”

The couple married in May 2017 before Ryan checked into rehab. The couple announced they were expecting their first child together in March 2018 and Mackenzie gave birth to their son, Jagger, in October while Ryan was away at another stint in rehab. Mackenzie has one child from a previous relationship and Ryan has a 10-year-old son with ex Maci Bookout.

Since their marriage, the couple has dealt with Ryan’s legal troubles and his times away in rehab. There have even been rumors that Ryan has cheated on his wife. Some wonder if Mackenzie will stay by Ryan’s side after his recent arrest and the source revealed to Hollywood Life whether or not Mackenzie will leave Ryan.

The source revealed, “She truly loves Ryan and still believes in him, do not expect her to walk.”

It looks like Mackenzie is taking her wedding vows seriously and standing by her husband through these hard times. The source added that Mackenzie has “no plans” to walk away from Ryan and that she believes her and Ryan will “overcome this together.”

Prior to Ryan’s arrest, rumors suggested that the couple had discussed having another baby together. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, a source told Radar Online that the couple had talked about having another baby together “three weeks before” his arrest. However, Hollywood Life’s source explained that the couple was not planning for another baby nor were they trying to have Mackenzie get pregnant.

The source went on to explain, “They have a great chemistry and are a married couple so I guess it could have happened but it’s very unlikely, that’s not in the plan at all.”

The plan right now appears to be for Mackenzie to stand by Ryan Edwards and wait for him to go home. However, it may be a while until that happens. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Ryan will reportedly be in jail until at least April.

Fans were introduced to Ryan Edwards on Maci Bookout’s Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant. Cameras continued to follow both Ryan and Maci for Teen Mom OG. New episodes of the show are not currently airing, but the show is reportedly going to return for another season.