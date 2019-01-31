Maci Bookout ‘Not Surprised’ By Ryan Edwards’ Arrest: Are His Parents Are ‘Enabling’ His Drug Addiction?

Maci Bookout is 'not surprised' by her ex's latest arrest.

Maci Bookout wasn’t surprised to hear about Ryan Edwards’ latest arrest.

According to a January 31 report from Radar Online, the Teen Mom OG star was actually happy to hear that her former boyfriend and father to her 10-year-old son, Bentley Edwards, was behind bars, and would be remaining there until at least April.

“Maci’s not surprised,” a source close to Edwards’ family revealed. “She’s more relieved because at least he’s not out acting like a fool. This will give him more time to detox.”

Earlier this month, after walking out on a bar tab in December 2018, Ryan was arrested and charged with theft and heroin possession. However, the drug charge wasn’t new. Instead, it was a charge he received in 2017 and was on probation for at the time that he was accused of stiffing Bud’s bar for nearly $40.

As for Ryan’s parents, Jen and Larry Edwards, they “aren’t taking it well.”

“It’s more of the shock that he’s not coming home for a pretty good while,” the insider explained.

The source went on to reveal that Ryan’s parents “enable him,” just like his wife, Mackenzie Standifer, allegedly does.

“They choose to not believe that he’s still the way he is,” the insider explained. “It’s sad to see it come down to all of this but he’s the only one who doesn’t care.”

Below is a photo of Ryan Edwards and his family celebrating Christmas.

Ryan Edwards’ drug addiction struggles have been chronicled over the past couple of seasons on Teen Mom OG. As fans will recall, fans first grew suspicious about the reality star’s potential use of substances when he began appearing bug-eyed and strung out on the show. Then, when he was seen nearly nodding out as he drove himself and wife Mackenzie Standifer to their May 2017 wedding, it was clear he was under the influence.

A short time after the episode aired in which Ryan married Mackenzie, he released a statement confirming he was checking himself into a weeks-long treatment program to address his substance abuse issues. While Ryan claimed to be sober in the months that followed his rehab stint, he was ultimately arrested on numerous occasions and ended up back in rehab last summer.

Because Mackenzie was pregnant at the time Ryan checked himself into treatment, he was forced to miss the birth of his second son, Jagger Ryan, who was born in October, weeks before he checked out of a 90-day treatment program.