Donald Trump Jr.’s Tweet Calling ‘Saturday Night Live’ ‘S&L’ Cracks Twitter Up

Donald Trump Jr. uses the abbreviation for 'Savings & Loan' instead of 'SNL.'

As if Saturday Night Live doesn’t already have enough Trump-centered material, Donald Trump Jr. provided them with just a bit more in the form of a tweet which shows that he thought SNL was actually S&L, as in, savings and loan.

On Twitter, Jr. posted about his view of the proposed 2020 Democratic platform and joked that it sounded like something from the long-running late-night NBC comedy series.

“It’s almost like a funny version of an S&L skit.”

The Huffington Post says that Mikey Day, who plays the younger Donald Trump routinely on SNL might want to lead off with a skit about Trump’s Twitter gaffe this week, but first, the Twitterverse got to have their way with the oldest son of the president.

“Live from New York, it’s Savings & Loans!”

Others tweeted that now all of those typos from senior come from, as they must be hereditary, asking if Donald was really the smarter of the two adult sons.

Vulture says that Saturday Night Live is now in its 44th season, and so the show has been around longer than Donald Jr., so one would think he would know what the abbreviation stands for, but that doesn’t seem to be the case.

Trump’s eldest son called it “S&L” and we have so many questions (via @toofab) https://t.co/svRIgNs9Rj — TMZ (@TMZ) January 31, 2019

What was meant as a particularly snarky tweet from Jr. turned into being a joke instead at his expense with people wondering if he really believes that the “N” in the abbreviation meant “and” instead?

Bobby Moynihan, who used to be a cast member on SNL just tweeted two words in response.

“You dummy.”

But confusion when it comes to SNL is not a new thing for the Trumps. The Inquisitr says that last month, Donald Trump, the president went on a Twitter rant about the sketch show, complaining about the news segment suggesting that it was actually news and not a comedy show.

Donald Trump suggested that Michael Che and Colin Jost were journalists who were just reporting one side of a story.

“A REAL scandal is the one-sided coverage, hour by hour, of networks like NBC & Democrat spin machines like Saturday Night Live. It is all nothing less than unfair news coverage and Dem commercials. Should be tested in courts, can’t be legal? Only defame & belittle! Collusion?”

The “Weekend Update” parody news segment has been on SNL since the first season and has always been “hosted” by stand-up comedians and not by news journalists.

It’s safe to say that this latest segment with Don Jr. will certainly be on Saturday’s show.