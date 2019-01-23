Teen Shouts ‘It’s Not Rape If You Enjoy It’ In New Covington Viral Video, As Trump Invites Kids To White House

Another viral video from the Friday incident involving Covington Catholic High School boys in Washington D.C. shows an unidentified teen making an offensive remark about rape.

As new footage from the incident at last Friday’s Women’s March in Washington D.C. involving students from Covington Catholic High School in Kentucky continues to be released, a fuller picture of the students’ activities there has emerged. A video posted on Monday showed a group of the Covington teens — some wearing red “Make America Great Again” caps created by the Donald Trump presidential campaign — harassing a group of young women, with one student shouting the word “slut,” as the Inquisitr reported.

On Tuesday, another video went viral showing one teen in a group with the Covington students making a coarse and offensive remark about rape at some point before the teens confronted and taunted a Native American protester in a video that caused a nationwide controversy when it went viral over the weekend, as Vox explained.

According to CNN correspondent Abby D. Phillip’s post on Twitter, Trump has now invited the Covington teens to visit the Whole House sometime after the conclusion of the ongoing government shutdown.

In the new video posted on Twitter Tuesday, the unidentified teen, who is not confirmed to be Covington student but is part of a group of teens that includes students from that school, is heard shouting, “It’s not rape if you enjoy it.”

According to another Twitter user, the teen who makes the offensive remark is not a Covington Catholic student but attends Owensboro Catholic in Owensboro, Kentucky, about 200 miles southwest of Covington. But that claim has yet to be independently confirmed either.

In an earlier video from the incident in which the students confronted Native American demonstrator Nathan Phillips, another unidentified Owensboro Catholic student is heard to say, “Land gets stolen, that’s how it works. It’s the way of the world,” according to a report by WFIE TV News in Evansville, Indiana.

The Owensboro school released a statement saying that “we were obviously very distressed at the comments made by the Owensboro Catholic Student yesterday,” and adding that the teen was already “expressing a great deal of remorse for the pain he has caused.”

The Covington student at the center of the viral video showing his confrontation with Phillips, Nick Sandmann, issued a statement on Sunday crafted by a Republican public relations firm, as the Inquisitr reported. On Tuesday, he was interviewed by NBC TV’s Today Show in a segment that will air on Wednesday.

In the viral video, Sandman is seen standing in front of Phillips, seemingly smirking at him as a group of fellow students chants and taunts the Native American demonstrator.

“As far as standing there, I had every right to do so. My position is that I was not disrespectful to Mr. Phillips. I respect him. I’d like to talk to him,” Sandmann told Today.