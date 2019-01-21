‘General Hospital’ Weekly Spoilers: Lulu’s In Crisis, ‘JaSam’ Reunite, And Anna Gains Insight

General Hospital spoilers for the week of January 21 tease that these upcoming episodes will be jam-packed with drama. Fans were left hanging with last Friday’s show and the latest sneak peek reveals that there is another big cliffhanger on the way.

Of course, one of the major storylines that will be front-and-center is Ryan’s attack on Lulu. As the Inquisitr detailed, General Hospital spoilers hint that Lulu will be gravely injured, but Ryan seemingly won’t manage to complete his quest in this case. Unfortunately, it also sounds as if Lulu will either have no memory of who attacked her or she will be in such a condition that she’s unable to answer questions.

A new sneak peek shared via Twitter shows that Curtis and Jordan will be determined to figure this out and they’ll note that their suspect is beginning to make mistakes. Viewers can expect this to be impacting many throughout Port Charles, as SheKnows Soaps hints at many characters struggling to cope with what has happened.

Jason and Sam will apparently get a lot of airtime this week too. The Inquisitr has detailed that “JaSam” fans will finally get what they’ve waited for months to see, which is a romantic reunion. However, it comes after a dangerous fall for Jason where Sam apparently manages to rescue him.

It may be that this fall and cliffhanger syncs with the trouble that’s on the way for Josslyn and Oscar. The two teens end up stranded and in desperate need of help, and previews suggest that Jason and Sam may be the ones to take some risks and rescue them.

Viewers will see fireworks between Ava and Lucy, Kim struggling to cope with Oscar’s grim diagnosis, and Shiloh cranking up the charm. In addition, General Hospital spoilers share that Anna will learn the truth about something and fans will see some heartbreaking moments related to Sonny and Mike.

It looks like Sonny may finally accept that Mike needs more care than he can provide at home and this is going to be tough for everybody to accept. Additional General Hospital spoilers hint that Ryan will pay a visit to Ferncliff and Robert will pop up again in Port Charles. Obrecht isn’t done taunting Valentin, and there’s an intense conversation on the way involving Alexis and Julian.

Teasers reveal that Maxie and Peter will realize that the timing may not be right for a romance and Willow will struggle with the secrets she’s been hiding. General Hospital spoilers have hinted that the February sweeps episodes would be big ones this year and it certainly appears as if the action kicks into high gear this week in anticipation of that.