Trump Is ‘Dead In The Water’ If Wall Doesn’t Get Built, Says Ann Coulter

The partial government shutdown is just days away from hitting its one month mark and there is no end in sight, as President Donald Trump and Democratic leaders have not been able to negotiate a deal that would re-open it.

Millions of people throughout the country–including the 800,000 federal employees temporarily out of a paycheck–are calling for President Trump to back down from his steadfast demand for a fund of $5.7 billion to build a southern border wall, however, conservative commentator Ann Coulter argued that he can’t back down, Newsweek reported.

Coulter appeared on Vice News Tonight on Tuesday, January 15, where she offered her support for the president during the shutdown and explained why he has no choice but to follow through with his promised barrier along the U.S.-Mexico border.

“It is self-preservation because he is dead in the water if he does not build that wall,” the In Trump We Trust author said. “Dead, dead, dead.”

And while the shutdown has already broken the record for the longest in U.S. history and has nearly one million federal employees either furloughed or working without pay, Coulter argued that the continued conversation about the driving force behind it–border security and immigration–makes it worth it.

The conservative commentator elaborated on her take, claiming that more Americans die from drug overdose every year than the total number of deaths during the Vietnam War and that a large portion of the drugs come in through the country’s “wide open border.”

“I care more about that than I care about the Yosemite gift shop being open,” she said.

Coulter noted that President Trump, who she avidly supported during his 2016 election run, had “screwed up” during his first two years in office by not building the campaign-promised wall, but now “with three seconds on the clock, he’s finally throwing the ball.”

But the president finally following through on his promise did not totally appease her. In the interview, Coulter still criticized Trump for being “the worst negotiator God ever created” for not being able to compromise with Democrats to end the current shutdown and still get the wall built, adding that his claims of being a great businessman were evidently “exaggerated.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Coulter predicted earlier this month that President Trump would eventually “fold” in his battle to get the border wall built, a defeat that would ultimately result in a Democrat taking office in the next presidential election.