Donald Trump Welcomes National Champions Clemson To White House With Fast Food ‘Paid For By Me’

Donald Trump truly welcomed Clemson with a feast full of American fast food.

Last week, the Clemson Tigers won the College Football Playoff National Championship Game over the Alabama Crimson Tide. The young men on the team were set to visit the White House on Monday to be greeted by Donald Trump. During this stressful time of a government shutdown, the president didn’t want his guests to go hungry, so, he treated them to a fast food feast.

As previously reported by Inquisitr, Trump stated that he planned on welcoming the National Champions by giving them a buffet of fast food choices. He specifically name-dropped McDonald’s, Wendy’s, and Burger King while also offering up some pizza as he believed those items were their “favorite food.”

On the evening of Monday, January 14, 2019, Donald Trump followed through with his promise of an all-American feast for the team. NBC News reported that the president spoke from the East Room of the White House and let everyone know this was all his treat.

“Because of the shutdown, as you know, we have the great Clemson team with us, so we went out and ordered American fast food paid for by me.”

Trump spoke as he stood behind a grand table loaded with burgers and pizzas from McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Burger King, and Domino’s. All of the fast food items were served on silver platters while a gilded candelabra to add a nice touch of class.

White House says President Trump "is personally paying for” event with National Champions Clemson tonight "to be catered with some of everyone’s favorite fast foods,” because "much of the residence staff at the White House is furloughed” due to the ongoing government shutdown. pic.twitter.com/qeMc4iSKmG — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 14, 2019

The Clemson team ended up having fun with the whole thing as they were immediately picking up burgers and pieces of pizza to enjoy their dinner. Of course, social media began lighting up with pics and videos of the White House dinner “paid for” by Donald Trump.

????????MUST SEE ???????? Clemson is really eating FAST FOOD at the White House!!!!!

President Trump (@realDonaldTrump) is serving McDonald's, Wendy's, Burger King and pizza to the College football National title team at the White House. @wusa9 @WUSA9sports #Clemson #FastFood #Trump pic.twitter.com/tRMaLqpvPb — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) January 14, 2019

And here’s a video of the spread before the college football National Champions had dinner.

Here’s a video I shot of President Trump showing off his 300 hamburgers. pic.twitter.com/P06S6I5w07 — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) January 14, 2019

Of course, there were many on social media who were not thrilled with the whole scene, with one Twitter user actually calling it the “most ghetto sh*t I have ever seen and I am from the ghetto.” Others couldn’t help but try to understand the whole thing, and they just ended up more confused than before.

Clemson just won a national championship and Trump invites them to the White House to eat fast food — and brags about it — Donté Stallworth (@DonteStallworth) January 15, 2019

Being invited to the White House for dinner and getting cold fast food is like being invited to the White House to meet the President and it's Trump. — Ben Acker (@bnacker) January 15, 2019

The kids win a national championship, don't earn a dime. They go to the White House, get Trump and Fast Food. Amateurism keeps getting worse by the minute. — Lindsay Gibbs (@linzsports) January 14, 2019

Donald Trump said that this food is what he believed to be the favorite of the Clemson football team, but it was also “everything that I like.”

The prolonged government shutdown has caused much of the White House staff to be furloughed and it didn’t allow for a big meal to be prepared. With that situation in place, President Donald Trump chose to provide a fast food feast of burgers, fries, and pizzas for the Clemson Tigers. After winning the National Championship against Alabama, the team never knew what was in store for them when they headed to Washington, D.C., and it was all paid for by the president.