Looming Brexit Vote Could Be Bad News For Theresa May

Prime Minister Theresa May braces for defeat as an opposition member delays a c-section to vote against Brexit.

The clock is running out on British Prime Minister Theresa May and her efforts to convince lawmakers who are perhaps on the fence to vote to leave the European Union and accept her Brexit deal. But at this time parliament seems fixed on rejecting the deal.

Reuters is reporting that in advance of Tuesday’s vote, May is scurrying around to lock down more votes in support of her Brexit plan that is to launch on March 29th. At this time, May has a legitimate fear that Brexit could be reversed, or it could get uglier than anticipated.

The Prime Minister gave a speech in the Brexit supporting town of Stoke-on-Trent to warn that lawmakers blocking Brexit entirely are more likely to succeed than a British exit from the EU without an inked deal.

May then returned to parliament to urge those in the House of Commons to reconsider the matter which is up for a vote in 24 hours, warning that a failure to pass her Brexit could lead to a fracturing of the United Kingdom.

“So I say to members on all sides of this House (of Commons) – whatever you may have previously concluded – over these next 24 hours, give this deal a second look.”

The P.M. admits that her Brexit deal isn’t perfect, and realizes that she will perhaps be judged harshly by the history books, but a vote for her program will mean that Britain can move forward starting tomorrow.

“No, it is not perfect. And yes it is a compromise. I say we should deliver for the British people and get on with building a brighter future for our country by backing this deal tomorrow.”

But those against May’s Brexit are really committed to vote against her tomorrow. Labor MP Tulip Siddiq has delayed her c-section against medical advice in order to cast her vote in opposition of the May plan on Tuesday, says CNN. Siddiq says that plan right now is that she will arrive at the House of Commons Tuesday in a wheelchair, pushed by her husband, Christian Percy, cast her vote, and then leave for the hospital. Siddiq has been struggling with gestational diabetes which will likely lead to her son having a higher than expected birth weight.

“If my son enters the world even one day later than the doctors advised, but it’s a world with a better chance of a strong relationship between Britain and Europe, then that’s worth fighting for.”