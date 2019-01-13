Rob Gronkowki’s Girlfriend Camille Kostek Gets Ready For Kickoff, Shows Some Skin In Patriots Jersey

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Camille Kostek may be best known for her natural good looks and infectious smile, but she’s also a big fan of football. This may come as no surprise to many of her fans, given that she has enjoyed a lengthy romantic relationship with New England Patriots tight end Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski.

In her most recent Instagram share, Camille strikes a coy and confident pose as she dons the navy blue, white, and red of her beau’s team in the form of a fitted jersey. The ladies’ jersey clings her her enviable figure, and is pulled up about her trim waistline to show off a bit of skin — and her flat stomach. Her signature golden tresses are highly-styled into cool, perfect waves.

Choosing to accessorize her look with a simple pair of hoop earrings, a pretty pink lip, and a hint of dark eyeshadow, it’s clear that the blonde bombshell knows how to walk the fine line between high-fashion and everyday style. Looking ready to hit the gridiron herself, Kostek — a former NFL cheerleader — appears cool and comfortable in the New England Patriots colors.

Pairing the jersey with a fashionable pair of high-waisted light-wash denim jeans, Camille Kostek channels her Connecticut charm in an effortless fashion.

Despite having been live on Instagram for less than an hour as of the writing of this article, Camille Kostek’s most recent share has already accrued over 12,000 likes and 160-plus comments from her most ardent admirers. One user took the time to respond to the former cheerleader by writing, “Love this! & your lip color? What is it?! Go Pats!” followed by a football emoji. Another Instagram fan penned a short note reading, “Don’t you take that jersey off today!”

Camille Kostek is known to be a big booster of the New England Patriots on Instagram, having previously been captured making light of her boyfriend’s on-field moves by emulating him in a joking fashion. Gronkowski, for his part, has also been highly supportive of Kostek’s modeling career, as previously detailed by the Inquisitr.

The New England Patriots — and boyfriend Rob Gronkowski — face off against the Los Angeles Charges in some heated football action today, January 13. The game will take place at the Gillette Stadium located in Foxborough, Massachusetts. According to Forbes, the Patriots were awarded a home game — despite having an inferior record to their opponents — by way of having clinched the AFC East. The Chargers, by contrast, were forced to contend for their spot via a Wild Card — eventually defeating the Baltimore Ravens to move forward.