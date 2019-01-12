‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For The Week Of January 14: Steffy Forrester Given The Chance To Adopt A Bab

Flo, Reese's friend, comes to town as the baby's mother!

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of January 14 reveal that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will have a decision to make regarding expanding her family. Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) and Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) show Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) some love, while Thorne Forrester (Ingo Rademacher) learns his place, per Highlight Hollywood.

Monday, January 14 on B&B

Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) introduces Florence (Katrina Bowden) to Taylor Hayes (Heather Tom). Inquisitr shared that on Friday’s episode Taylor demanded to know whose baby he was holding. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Reese will introduce Flo as the baby’s mother.

Liam visits Steffy and Kelly (Zoe Pennington and Chloe Maria Teperman). He will promise to always be there for them.

Tuesday, January 15

Florence and Reese’s history will be revealed when he asks her for a huge favor. Reese will set his master plan in motion because it appears as if he wants Steffy to adopt the baby.

Taylor, who knows that Steffy is still looking to adopt a sibling for Kelly, will tell Steffy about the baby at Reese’s house. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers also state that Steffy has been missing Phoebe and she really wants Kelly to have a close bond with a sibling the way she had one with Phoebe.

Wednesday, January 16

Finnegan George will return in the role of Will Spencer. He will ask his mother if she still cares about his dad, signaling the beginning of Thorne and Katie Logan’s (Heather Tom) split.

Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) will be impressed by Will’s gift to make a profit, per Soaps.

Steffy is open to Taylor’s suggestion, and she thinks that a baby will only enhance their lives.

Thursday, January 17

Many B&B viewers know that this is not the first time that Hope has lost a baby. Wyatt and Hope will look back on their past when he and Sally pay Hope and Liam a visit.

Katie asks Thorne if Bill can stay for dinner. She has been really impressed with Bill who has really stepped up his parenting game with Will.

Friday, January 18 on Bold and the Beautiful

When Bill stays for dinner, Thorne will have the opportunity of observing Bill, Katie, and Will together. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Thorne will feel left out when he sees how they interact.

Sally will have a special gift for Hope who has been struggling since the loss of her daughter Beth. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that she will present Hope with the cutest puppy.