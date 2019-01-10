‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Casting For Week Of January 14: Reese’s Masterplan & ‘Thatie’ Split Begins

Bold and the Beautiful casting news and spoilers for the week of January 14 reveal some significant changes are ahead. Reese Buckingham’s (Wayne Brady) friend visits at his request, while Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) is still supporting her family in Los Angeles. Katie’s (Heather Tom) son asks her a peculiar question, and Kelly Spencer (Zoe Pennington and Chloe Maria Teperman) lights up her mother’s sullen mood.

Monday, January 14 –Reese Buckingham Sets His Masterplan In Motion

Katrina Bowden will make her debut on Bold and the Beautiful on Monday, January 14. She will play the role of Florence, a woman who Reese summoned to visit Los Angeles. Per She Knows Soaps. Flo is experienced in handling adoptions.

Reese will surprise Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) with his friend, Flo who will be able to organize an adoption quickly. When she meets Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) who wants to adopt a sibling for Kelly (Zoe Pennington and Chloe Maria Teperman), Flo will be impressed by her.

Hunter Tylo will reprise her role as Dr. Taylor Hayes. Taylor and Steffy will meet Flo as they are still interested in adoption. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Steffy will miss Phoebe and this will make her more resolute to provide a sibling for her daughter.

Baby Kelly will be played by the adorable Zoe Pennington and Chloe Maria Teperman.

Tuesday, January 15

Hunter Tylo will return as Taylor Hayes.

Wednesday, January 16 –Katie Logan & Thorne Forrester Set To Split

Finnegan George will play the role of Will Spencer. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via She Knows Soaps, indicate that Will asks his mother a question that will have Thorne Forrester (Ingo Rademacher) on high alert.

He wants to know if Katie still loves his father Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). In the past, Katie has always treated Will’s feelings with respect so it’s likely that she will answer the question delicately. But Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Thorne will feel left out when he hears her reply which could indicate that Katie could say something to the effect that she, Bill, and Will are a family unit.

Ingo Rademacher confirmed on Instagram that he is filming his final Bold and the Beautiful scenes in January, so he will be leaving the role soon. There has been no casting calls for another actor to replace him which would indicate that Thorne and Katie may split.

And since Thorne will notice the effect that the new and improved Bill is having on Katie, he may find himself questioning their marriage.

Thursday and Friday, January 17 & 18

Finnegan George appears in the role of Will.