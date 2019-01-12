Ivanka Trump Is Reportedly Being Considered To Run The World Bank After The Departure Of Jim Yong Kim

With the World Bank currently looking for a new president, Ivanka Trump is allegedly in the running.

Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, who is currently busy in her position as an adviser to the White House, is reportedly being considered to run the World Bank with the departure of president Jim Yong Kim, who is set to leave his role.

As Insider reports, the World Bank was created after the end of World War II to develop important projects within emerging economies and has, for the most part, been presided over by American presidents. Now that Kim will be stepping aside, which was allegedly a surprise to everyone, the future of the World Bank is up in the air.

With Donald Trump highly suspicious of institutions like the World Bank, his administration will now be looking to find the right person to recommend for the position of president to the bank’s board, and Ivanka Trump’s name has already been floated as a replacement.

However, Ivanka Trump’s role as a future president of the World Bank is far from certain as other perhaps more credible candidates have emerged, which includes the former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley, the undersecretary of the Treasury for International Affairs David Malpass, and U.S. Agency for International Development director Mark Green.

While it is certainly true that Ivanka Trump does not have any experience within international trade economics, she does have plenty of business experience. This includes her role as vice president for the Trump Organization, along with her foray into running her own company, where she created the Ivanka Trump fashion line.

Ivanka Trump, the US president's daughter, is one of the names floating around Washington as potentially the next head of the World Bank. Read more on today's Big Read about what Jim Yong Kim's departure means: https://t.co/YKrPmwK6ta pic.twitter.com/rZsgpEejkv — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) January 11, 2019

Donald Trump also suggested that Ivanka would be excellent as a U.N. ambassador, but after claims that he was only suggesting her because she was his daughter, the president eventually appointed state department spokeswoman Heather Nauert instead. But right before he appointed her, he mentioned on Twitter that others also felt that Ivanka would be perfect for a position within the United Nations, and that it was only claims of nepotism that had stopped him from giving her the job.

“So nice, everyone wants Ivanka Trump to be the new United Nations Ambassador. She would be incredible, but I can already hear the chants of Nepotism! We have great people that want the job.”

In terms of the odds of Ivanka Trump actually landing a role running the World Bank, the Treasury Department has officially stated that they have been handed “a significant number of recommendations for good candidates,” and were “beginning the internal review process” to appoint the proper candidate as president.