Sofia Richie Wants To Get Pregnant With Scott Disick’s Baby After Bonding With Kourtney Kardashian

Sofia Richie may be planning to get pregnant with Scott Disick’s baby in the near future now that Kourtney Kardashian is seemingly on board with the couple’s relationship.

According to a Jan. 10 report by Radar Online, Sofia Richie is planning to get pregnant, and wants to have Scott Disick’s baby soon. She allegedly sees the way that Scott has become a staple in Kourtney Kardashian’s life after the pair welcomed three children together, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, and wants the same relationship with Disick.

Sources tell the outlet that Sofia and Scott have not been taking any precautions to prevent pregnancy, and that Richie panics at the thought of ever living life without Disick.

“They haven’t been using protection and that’s largely Sofia’s choice. She’s head over heels for Scott and panics at the thought of a life without him,” the insider stated.

In addition, the source claims that Sofia has watched how a baby has brought Khloe Kardashian and her beau, Tristan Thompson, closer together following the NBA star’s shocking cheating scandal last year, and she allegedly wants to ensure that she and Scott will also get closer.

“It’s a terrible premise for a healthy relationship of course, but Sofia’s not thinking straight – and Scott just goes with the flow,” the insider added.

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian reportedly believed that Scott Disick would eventually come running back into her arms, but now that she sees how happy he is for Sofia Richie she is genuinely happy for him.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney, Sofia, and Scott were all spotted showing off their beach bodies and having fun with Kardashian and Disick’s kids while vacationing in Mexico the weekend before Christmas.

Kourtney and Sofia grabbed their skimpiest bikinis and hit the beach with Scott and the kids. They were all photographed together, seemingly having fun, and Kardashian and Richie even seemed to bond.

After the Christmas holiday, Scott and Sofia joined Kourtney and the rest of her famous family, for a winter getaway in Aspen, Colorado, where the group were seen hitting the slopes to ski, shopping, heading to dinner, hanging out with other stars such as Paris Hilton, and ringing in the New Year together.

It seems that all is well between the trio, and that Kourtney and Scott’s co-parenting relationship is better than it has ever been.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, and maybe even Sofia Richie, when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season later this year.