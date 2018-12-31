Sofia Richie Bonds With Kourtney Kardashian During Vacation In Aspen

Sofia Richie has finally been accepted into the Kardashian/Jenner family after over a year of dating Kourtney Kardashian’s baby daddy, Scott Disick.

According to a December 30 report by People Magazine, Sofia Richie and Scott Disick are currently vacationing with Kourtney Kardashian and her famous family in Aspen as they hit the slopes and will likely ring in the New Year at the celebrity hot spot.

The model and the reality star have seemingly put any differences they have had aside for the sake of the three children that Kourtney and Scott share, Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

The weekend before Christmas, Kardashian, Disick, and Richie headed to Mexico for a vacation with the kids. The trio was spotted playing with the kids in the ocean and the sand together, and later lounging in the sun together.

This week, Sofia was spotted on a shopping trip with Kourtney and Scott, as well as Kim Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West, and Kendall Jenner. Richie was photographed leaving an establishment with Kourtney by her side, as Disick followed behind the two women.

Kourtney and Sofia were both dressed in black for the outing, with Kardashian sporting a long, black coat and black shoes, while Richie sported a similar black coat and white boots, as she carried a pink handbag.

Kourtney had her dark hair parted down the middle and pulled back behind her head, while Sofia had her brown hair pulled up into a classic ponytail.

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian and company have also been joined by Kim’s longtime friend, Paris Hilton. Over the weekend, Sofia Richie took to her Instagram story to share a video of herself with Paris, where she claimed that the temperature was extremely cold, but Hilton was just fine in the icy weather.

“We’re in L.A., b–ch,” Hilton replied, causing both of the women to burst into laughter.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney allegedly decided to let her guard down and befriend Sofia with some encouragement from her sister, Kim Kardashian.

“Kourtney realizes she had to let her walls down with Sofia, otherwise it would have only pushed Scott farther away which would have had a negative impact on their co-parenting if she continued to create a barrier between herself and Sofia,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

“Kourtney’s first priority will always be her children, and their happiness. She recognizes that her kids, and Scott, love Sofia and that creating distance between herself and Sofia would have only done more harm than good,” the source added.

Neither Kourtney Kardashian nor Sofia Richie has spoken out about their new relationship.