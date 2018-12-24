Kourtney Kardashian Vacations With Scott Disick & Sofia Richie In Mexico

Kourtney Kardashian is spending Christmas with her ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick, and his girlfriend, Sofia Richie.

According to a Sunday, December 23, report by the Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian was spotted hitting the beach in Mexico with both Scott Disick and Sofia Richie. The trio vacationed together with Kourtney and Scott’s three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, just days before Christmas.

It seems that the threesome headed to Mexico for a quick weekend getaway with the kids, and Kardashian and Richie were even photographed laughing and having fun together.

In the photos, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wears a skimpy black bikini, which shows off her ample cleavage, toned abs, and curvy backside. She has her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled straight as she adds a pair of trendy sunglasses to shield her eyes.

Meanwhile, Sofia is seen putting on a busy show while rocking an orange bikini, which flaunts her famous curves, including her rock hard abs. Richie’s brown hair is also parted down the middle and slicked back as it is wet from her time in the water.

Disick dons a pair of board shorts, a navy blue T-shirt, a watch, and a pair of sunglasses as he sits in the middle of the mother of his child and his current girlfriend while they soak up the sun in Mexico.

At one point, Scott Disick leaves the group to play with the kids, and Sofia Richie moves over to sit next to Kourtney Kardashian. The model is also seen leaning over to show the reality star something on her phone. Later, the duo were spotted playing in the sand with the children.

Kourtney’s sister, Khloe Kardashian, was so impressed by the entire situation that she decided to take to social media to reveal her exact thoughts.

“Beyond proud of all of them!!!! This is LOVE!! Your children before anything else!! All amazing adults,” Khloe tweeted after the photos of the blended family surfaced online.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney was allegedly worried that Scott may ask Sofia to marry him over the holiday season, and can’t believe that Richie was the person who got Disick to change his ways after she tried to turn his life around for years.

“[She] is disappointed that she was not the one that could change Scott and that it took the love of another woman to save him from himself,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship with Scott Disick and Sofia Richie when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season in 2019.