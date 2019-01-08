The Biggest Trick Donald Trump Has Ever Pulled Is Convincing Lower-Middle Class He Is One Of Them, Per ‘CNN’

While raised in an elite environment, Donald Trump has still managed to connect to the lower-middle class.

Since Donald Trump has come into power, he has said a lot of things that varied in veracity, according to both the media and members of the public. He has also been accused of trickery in many forms, not only in the way he words things but also in how he can present himself to the public.

However, according to CNN, the biggest trick the current president of the United States has ever pulled is to “convince lower-middle class, predominantly white voters that he is one of them.”

A reminder of this was uttered by Donald Trump, according to CNN, on Sunday when he was asked about whether or not he could relate to federal workers who are currently missing out on their pay thanks to the current government shutdown.

“I can relate, and I’m sure that the people that are on the receiving end will make adjustments, they always do, and they’ll make adjustments. People understand exactly what’s going on. But many of those people that won’t be receiving a paycheck, many of those people agree 100% with what I’m doing.”

Donald Trump was born into wealth. He went to private schools. His father gave him hundreds of millions of dollars. He, somehow, convinced lower middle class white voters he was one of them.https://t.co/NKpep0Ds0O — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) January 7, 2019

While Donald Trump may feel like he can relate to these workers, as CNN points out, Trump has never actually been considered a member of the lower-middle class. In fact, not only was Trump born into wealth, but he has also used this wealth time and again over the course of his life to his advantage.

Donald Trump has declared in the past that his life has been a struggle to get to the point he’s now at. However, it is well documented that Trump received at least $1 million from his wealthy father, likely after he graduated from business school, in order to set himself up. Even if you take this amount at face value and don’t factor in estimates that he has, to date, received more than $400 million from his father, that original $1 million was a substantial amount that most lower-middle class people can only dream of as a starting point.

However, since Trump began campaigning for the presidency, it appears that he has aimed to conquer the lower-middle class demographic and has done so successfully. As CNN points out, “Trump won 71 percent among white men without a college education, according to exit polling” regarding his campaign. In addition, 61 percent of non-college educated white women also voted for him.

By comparison, Trump “took just 37 percent among voters with some sort of postgraduate degree — like him.”

So, it appears that although President Trump may be what the lower-middle class considers the unobtainable elite, he is definitely the king when it comes to selling a product such as himself.