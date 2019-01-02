Donald Trump Is ‘Amoral,’ ‘The Worst President We’ve Ever Had,’ Says Harry Reid

'We've had some bad ones, and there's not even a close second to him.'

Donald Trump is “amoral” and “the worst president we’ve ever had,” former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said in an interview with New York Times Magazine.

The Nevada Democrat, known throughout his career for his almost uncomfortable bluntness, has not shied away from criticizing the president. He called Trump a “human leech,” a “con man,” a “spoiled brat,” and “a big fat guy” who “didn’t win many fights.” And those were just the things he’s said in the past, before his NYT Magazine interview.

In a new series of adjectives to describe the president, Reid described Trump as “amoral,” and then described the difference between the words “amoral” and its close relative, “immoral,” with an example.

“He is not immoral but is amoral. Amoral is when you shoot someone in the head, it doesn’t make a difference. No conscience.”

Not for nothing, Vocabulary.com says the difference between the two is this: “amoral” refers to an agency that doesn’t know the difference between right and wrong, like a fish; while “immoral” refers to someone who knows the difference and doesn’t care, like a cartoon villain.

He was also pointedly direct when it comes to Trump’s place on the list of worst presidents in American history, saying he is “without question the worst president we’ve ever had.”

“We’ve had some bad ones, and there’s not even a close second to him,” he said, according to the magazine. “He’ll lie. He’ll cheat. You can’t reason with him.”

Another topic of conversation was comparisons between Donald Trump and a mob boss – a comparison that has been made frequently by former FBI Director James Comey. Reid, for his part, knows a thing or two about dealing with the mafia: he spent much of his early political career in Las Vegas, where it’s impossible to go a day without crossing paths with a mob enforcer (Reid was even target for assassination by a mob bomb).

Reid rejects the notion that Trump is like a mob boss.

“Organized crime is a business, and they are really good with what they do. But they are better off when things are predictable. In my opinion, they do not do well with chaos. And that’s what we have going with Trump.”

One accomplishment of Reid’s career in the Senate has come back to haunt Democrats, in a way. Reid famously changed the Senate filibsuter rules on confirming federal court nominees, making it easier for the then-Democrat-controlled Senate to confirm Obama’s judicial nominees. With those same rules in place, Republicans have been able to more easily confirm Trump’s judicial nominees, such as Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

It was worth it, says Reid.