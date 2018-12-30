71-Year-Old Frenchman Is Attempting To Float Across The Atlantic Ocean In A Barrel

USA Today reported recently that Jean Jacques Savin, a 71-year-old man from France, is planning to attempt a journey across the Atlantic ocean. His adventure proves to be one unlike any before it, and is potentially dangerous for Savin.

The elderly man is prepping his barrel-shaped orange capsule to set out on a journey from El Hierro, the smallest of the Canary Islands, in pursuit of the Caribbean. Savin says that he intends to board the capsule and navigate across the Atlantic Ocean solo. He is a former military paratrooper, who has proclaimed going through various challenges, all of which he details on his very own website, Traversee de l’atantique en tonneau. Savin also has a Facebook page dedicated to his proclamation. Savin will also be spending New Year’s Day and his 72nd birthday aboard the orange barrel-shaped capsule.

The orange, barrel-shaped capsule took Savin months to craft, and he did so himself rather than paying someone to create the capsule for him. Savin believes he will need to spend the next two or three months aboard the capsule that is 10 feet long, coming in at just shy of seven feet wide. The insides of the barrel-shaped capsule is white and red. It is made from polyester, which is stated will endure shock. The capsule is balanced with a weighted keel and has four windows, a stove, and gas cylinders, as well as a GPS tablet to aid Savin as he navigates the Atlantic Ocean.

TESA : Traversée de l'Atlantique en Tonneau / Facebook

Although he will be navigating, he will, however, not be using any power besides the Atlantic Ocean currents from the Canary Islands to the Caribbean Sea.

Anyone interested in keeping up with Savin’s expedition can track his progress throughout his entire voyage from the Canary Islands, across the Atlantic Ocean, and through into the Caribbean Sea via his location on the website, Saved By Spot.

“Thanks to the modern means of communication, I will be able to indicate my position and give various information to the media throughout my journey. This will be an opportunity to multiply the appearances of the barrel on the air.”

He will keep freezer-dried food aboard the barrel shaped capsule for subsistence, along with a bottle of Sauternes white wine and foie gras to consume as he celebrates New Year’s Eve. Savin will also have a bottle of Saint Emilion red wing for his 72nd birthday in January.