Texas Newborn Tips The Scale At 14 Pounds, 13 Ounces, Smashing A Hospital Record

A woman in Texas delivered a baby boy earlier this month that was 21.5 inches long and weighed a whopping 14 pounds and 13 ounces when he came out of her womb, setting a new record at the hospital he was born at.

Jennifer and Eric Medlock’s new son, Ali James Medlock, was born via caesarean section on December 12 at the Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital in Arlington, Texas. A spokesperson for Texas Health Resources confirmed to USA Today that he is the largest baby on record to be born at the medical facility.

Additionally, the beautiful big baby’s mother — who, like her husband, is a music teacher — said that the doctor told her Ali was the largest baby he has ever ushered into the world and he has been in the baby delivery business for more than 30 years, reported NBC New York.

Since the tot had low blood sugar and platelets due to his size, Ali had to spend the first week of his life in the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit, but he was released on December 19 and has been doing well ever since.

The Medlocks were expecting a larger-than-normal baby as their now 2-year-old daughter, Annabelle, was almost 10 pounds when she was born, but they never imagined such a large number.

“We did not expect 14 pounds. Nobody did,” Jennifer told USA Today.

In 2017, News 19 WLTX reported on the heaviest baby born at the Lexington Medical Center in South Carolina. Colin Austin Keisler’s father, Arthur Keisler, joked that he was already “a toddler at 3-days-old” after he tipped the scale at 14 pounds, 4 ounces at birth. Colin was one week early and born via caesarean section.

According to Guinness World Records, the heaviest baby ever born made his debut on January 19, 1879, in Seville, Ohio, weighing an outstanding 22 pounds. However, Anna Bates’ son sadly died just 11 hours after birth. “He was 28-inches tall, weighed 22 pounds, and was perfect in every respect. He looked at birth like an ordinary child of six months,” said his father, Martin van Buren Bates. It is worth noting that Anna, at 7 feet, 11 inches, and Martin, at 7 feet, 9 inches, hold the Guinness World Record for Tallest Married Couple (Ever). They worked in circus troupes both separately and as a duo.

Healthline reports that the average full-term baby weighs between 5 pounds, 8 ounces and 8 pounds, 13 ounces at birth. An average baby boy usually does not hit 14 pounds until he is about 4-months-old.