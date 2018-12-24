GoFundMe Campaign To Build ‘Escalator Over The Wall’ Raises Over $8,000

Amid the debate over the stalemate in Washington over funding for President Trump’s proposed border wall, much has been made about the GoFundMe campaign known as “#GoFundTheWall” to raise money from individual donors for the wall. The campaign, created by veteran Brian Kolfage, had raised $16.6 million, out of a goal of $1 billion, as of Monday afternoon.

Per Inquisitr, questions have been raised about both the legality of Kolfage’s campaign as well as the logistics of how that amount of money could possibly be conveyed to the government in order to be put toward construction of the wall.

But now, there’s another campaign, also on GoFundMe, which is seeking to raise money on the other side of the issue.

“Build a Giant Escalator Over the Wall” was created December 20 by journalist Luke O’Neil, and it’s now raised $8,252 out of a listed goal of $200 million from 364 donors. The purpose of the GoFundMe is somewhat tongue-in-cheek and does not anticipate building any actual escalators.

“The wall is never going to be built but just in case it is we will build a series of giant escalators that are spaced out a half mile along the wall on either side and if that doesn’t happen we’ll just give the money to people who care about the well being of human beings no matter where they’re from,” the description on the GoFundMe page says. “The escalators are a metaphor please do not come and investigate me ICE or whoever I’m not really going to build a series of giant escalators it’s a joke to raise money for this good cause.”

The actual cause is RAICES (Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services), a nonprofit organization that provides pro bono and low-cost legal services to immigrants, children, and families, mostly in Texas.

O’Neil also encourages donors to subscribe to his newsletter, Hell World. He also said on Twitter they have received death threats as a result of the campaign.

Believe me I'm more sick of this joke at this point than any of you but we're over $7,000 and I'm getting death threats over it so might as well make it worth it by sending some money to help @RAICESTEXAS https://t.co/THIuJ1x3FG — luke o'neil (@lukeoneil47) December 23, 2018

There have been other parodies of the “Build the Wall” GoFundMe campaign. Another, by activist Charlotte Clymer, based on an idea by Twitter user @HoarseWisperer, proposed “Ladders to Get Over Trump’s Wall,” and that one had raised $143,000 as of Monday. That campaign is also raising money for RAICES.

“Supporting an organization working to help immigrants seeking legal asylum. This GoFundMe isn’t really about ladders at all. It’s about lifting people up,” the latter GoFundMe states on its website.