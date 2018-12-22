Trump Tells Aides They Are ‘F*****g Idiots,’ And ‘I’m Doing Great’ As He Complains About Media, ‘NYT’ Reports

A 'New York Times' report Saturday paints a picture of an isolated Donald Trump who curses out his aides, and is puzzled and enraged by negative media coverage without acknowledging his own role in creating it.

Just two days after Donald Trump associates revealed that Trump was in a “tailspin” and “flipping out” inside the White House as a series of crisis situations largely of his own making unfolded around him, as the Inquisitr reported, a new report by the New York Times paints an equally dark and alarming portrait of Trump behind the doors of the Oval Office, saying that Trump is “convinced that people around him are fools, angry that they resist his wishes, (and) uninterested in the details of their briefings.”

The Times report based, according to reporters Peter Baker and Maggie Haberman, on “interviews with about 30 current and former administration officials, personal friends, political allies, lawmakers and congressional aides,” portrays Trump as angry at aides over what he perceives as unfairly negative coverage of him in the press, telling them, “Can you believe this? I’m doing great, but it’s a war every day.”

Trump’s reported belief that he is “doing great,” comes amid a shutdown of the government set off by his refusal to compromise on his campaign promise to build a wall along the United States-Mexico border, after conservative media pundits — including one of his earliest supporters, Ann Coulter – labeled him “gutless” for signaling a willingness to negotiate with Democrats about the wall plan, as the Inquisitr reported.

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis (l) resigned in protest of Donald Trump’s policy toward U.S. allies, among other issues. Win McNamee / Getty Images

The aides and officials who spoke to Baker and Haberman also say that Trump appears oblivious to any role he may have had in causing the critical media coverage, despite the increasingly lengthy list of crises and scandals that he faces daily — heightened this week by the sudden resignation of Defense Secretary James Mattis, who according to historian Michael Beschloss, speaking in an MSNBC interview, became the first United States defense secretary to resign in protest.

Trump also remains without a permanent chief of staff or attorney general, after forcing out John Kelly and Jeff Sessions, respectively, and even faces backlash from his own supporters — including as the Inquisitr reported on his favorite TV program, the Fox News morning showFox & Friends — over the ongoing set of debacles, in particular, Trump’s announcement that he would order the complete withdrawal of all U.S. forces in Syria.

But according to the Times report, rather than attempt to deal directly with the problems or adjust his own policies and behaviors, Trump blames his aides and associates, lashing out at them regularly and in profane fashion.

“When Trump grows frustrated with advisers during meetings, which is not an uncommon occurrence, he sits back in his chair, crosses his arms and scowls,” Baker and Haberman reported.