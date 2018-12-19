Ann Coulter Predicts Donald Trump Will Not Finish Current Term, Won’t Get Second Term Over Wall Debacle

Donald Trump spent much of his campaign ahead of the 2016 election promising that he would get a border wall built, but he has had a great deal of trouble implementing his original vision. Now, another short-term spending bill without border wall funding is being put in front of Trump to keep the government funded. It seems that the president has backed away from the idea of shutting down the government if he didn’t get the funding, and as a result, he is facing criticism from some conservative voices like that of Ann Coulter.

As the Daily Caller details, President Donald Trump’s language regarding the wall he promised has been shifting in tone and he has seemingly backed off his assertion that he was willing to shut down the government this week if he didn’t get his wall funding. This change in tone is not going over well with some conservatives, and Ann Coulter didn’t hesitate to share her thoughts.

This isn’t the first time that Coulter has been critical of the president. However, her latest blast toward Trump does shake things up to an extent and some are stunned to see what kind of prediction she’s making about the president’s political future as a result of what’s happening with the wall now.

“Either Trump never intended to build a wall and was scamming voters from the beginning or he hasn’t the first idea in how to get it done and no interest in finding out. My prediction is his support will evaporate and Trump will very likely not finish his term and definitely not be elected to a second term.”

Other conservative voices are speaking out with criticism directed toward both Trump as well. However, the president isn’t the only target of their distain at the moment. There is also anger directed toward more establishment Republicans in Congress who aren’t stepping up to fight for the wall funding that the president wants.

According to the Daily Beast, Coulter additionally noted that this current decision of Trump’s to back away from a shutdown over the border wall could permanently dismantle his legacy.

“Trump will just have been a joke presidency who scammed the American people, amused the populists for a while, but he’ll have no legacy whatsoever.”

The political landscape certainly can be seen as a complicated one when Democrats start to find themselves agreeing with a conservative voice such as Coulter’s. President Donald Trump isn’t done fighting for his wall yet, but the current political landscape is one where it looks difficult to see how he accomplishes what he initially set out to do as he made campaign promises.

Will Ann Coulter end up being right about how this impacts the rest of President Trump’s term, his 2020 chances, and his legacy? This fight isn’t over yet, but it does appear to be getting tougher by the day.