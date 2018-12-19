Donald Trump’s Daily Routine Includes 3 To 4 Hours Of Sleep & Scheduled Fox News Time

It could be said that the usual day in the life of Donald Trump is far different from that of an average person, given that he’s the president of the United States. But what exactly does Trump do in the 20 to 21 hours per day he stays awake? That was what Business Insider sought to answer in a detailed report published Wednesday, which cited various sources and took a look at the president’s daily activities — starting with his well-documented tendency to sleep light.

According to Business Insider, Trump’s day usually starts at 5:30 a.m., when he wakes up after only three to four hours of sleep. President Trump doesn’t drink coffee to get himself going like many people do. Citing a 2009 article from the New York Daily News that focused on how many prominent people throughout history, Trump included, only needed a few hours of sleep to get by, the publication wrote that the president’s light sleeping habits are, to him, one of the keys to his success.

“How does somebody that’s sleeping 12 and 14 hours a day compete with someone that’s sleeping three or four?” Trump was quoted as saying.

Aside from eschewing morning coffee, Donald Trump also chooses to skip breakfast on most occasions, but has a preference for bacon and eggs during the times he does eat the usual first meal of the day, Business Insider noted.

As many of Trump’s frequently cited Twitter posts are shared in the morning, it was also pointed out that the president does indeed spend most of his morning tweeting “while watching Fox News” before officially starting his day at around 11 a.m. Citing previous reports from the New York Daily News and the Washington Post, Business Insider wrote that Trump “skips the overwhelming majority” of his staff’s daily intelligence briefings — and generally prefers verbal briefings to written ones.

While Donald Trump’s daily activities as president change from day to day depending on the situation, there is one particularly unstructured schedule block that allows him to relax, per Business Insider. This block, which is known as “executive time,” was reportedly implemented by outgoing Chief of Staff John Kelly in an effort to allow the president more time to think without having to worry about making official appearances. However, this schedule block has reportedly caused some concerns because of how much time it occasionally takes up.

According to Politico, Trump was once scheduled for more than nine hours of “executive time,” which the publication described as a “euphemism” for the additional time each day Trump gets to spend tweeting, watching television, and speaking with friends.

Given how often he skips breakfast, Donald Trump usually eats only two meals a day — lunch and dinner — but particularly prioritizes dinner, which he has around 6:30 p.m. Instead of eating out regularly, like Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama, often did, the president either has dinner at the White House or at the Trump Hotel’s steakhouse, where he has a preference for well-done steaks, meatloaf, and Diet Coke. He typically eats a slice of pie with two scoops of ice cream for dessert.

As noted by Business Insider, Trump has invited his share of celebrities and public figures to his dinners, including right-leaning personalities such as musician Kid Rock, political commentator and Drudge Report founder Matt Drudge, and Fox News host Sean Hannity.