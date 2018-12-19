Brett Kavanaugh, Thanks To Being On The Supreme Court Now, Sees 83 Ethics Complaints Against Him Dismissed

Brett Kavanaugh, whose confirmation to the Supreme Court earlier this year was a troublesome one, has seen all 83 ethics complaints against him dismissed after a panel of federal judges concluded that Kavanaugh is no longer covered by the judiciary’s disciplinary process, according to BuzzFeed News.

The 83 complaints against Kavanaugh were filed by various people at the time preceding his confirmation to the Supreme Court. Some of them claimed that Kavanaugh had not been entirely truthful in his defense of sexual assault allegations made by Palo Alto professor Christine Blasey Ford, while others said his histrionics while defending himself during the hearings and his fiery condemnation of Democrats showed bias and a lack of judicial temperament.

After Kavanaugh was confirmed, the 83 ethics complaints against him were transferred from his former court, U.S. Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit, to the 10th Circuit council. Judges on the council admitted that despite the nature of some of those complaints against Kavanaugh being of a serious nature, they had no option but to dismiss them.

“The allegations contained in the complaints are serious, but the Judicial Council is obligated to adhere to the [Judicial Conduct and Disability] Act,” the 10th Circuit panel wrote.

Legal ethics experts agree with the conclusion, although they admitted that Kavanaugh’s complaints were of an unusual nature. It is true that the federal judiciary’s code of conduct only applies to lower court judges, including circuit judges, district judges, bankruptcy judges, and magistrate judges. Supreme Court judges are exempt from ethics complaints under the Judicial Conduct and Disability Act.

Federal Panel Of Judges Dismisses All 83 Ethics Complaints Against Brett Kavanaugh https://t.co/zboLlEwJgN — Nina Totenberg (@NinaTotenberg) December 18, 2018

Kavanaugh was accused of sexual assault by Christine Blasey Ford, who said that he had assaulted her at a house party when they were in high school. Other women also came forward with separate sexual harassment allegations against Kavanaugh and on September 28 of this year, both Ford and Kavanaugh testified before the Senate. In his opening statement, Kavanaugh lashed out at Democrats in Congress, the Clinton family, and other “left-wing opposition groups” — accusing them of being out to get him.

Some of the ethics complaints, it is believed, were prompted by these comments, with the complainants arguing that instead of defending himself in any rational way, Kavanaugh took refuge in histrionics and tried to derail the proceedings by not being entirely truthful about his past.

Brett Kavanaugh is now a judge in the most powerful court of the land, and thanks to him being there, allegations against him will likely never be taken seriously.