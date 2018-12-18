Three-Quarters Of CEOs Have Had To Apologize For Trump’s Rhetoric, Survey Shows

Additionally, 88 percent of respondents felt the president's negotiation strategies were negatively effecting the trust between the United States and it's allies.

Although Donald Trump has a background in business, it seems that his new role as president has not done any favors for his fellow executives, as the Washington Post reports a new survey conducted among American executives and CEOs found that a majority of them were extremely critical of how the president conducts business with other countries.

The survey, released on Monday, December 17, was conducted last week following the CEO Summit of business, academic and government leaders hosted by the Yale School of Management’s Chief Executive Leadership Institute, and found that 75 percent of respondents “often” find themselves apologizing to international business partners regarding the president’s “embarrassing diplomatic messages,” and a whopping 88 percent attribute his negotiation strategies to losing the trust of the nation’s allies.

“Once again, distance has grown between President Trump and the U.S. business community,” said Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, a senior associate dean at Yale and president of the Chief Executive Leadership Institute, noting that it was “astounding” that the country’s first “business-leader president” is facing so much backlash among top business leaders.

“They’re very discouraged,” he told the Washington Post, explaining that the shift by CEOs from enthusiasm on some topics to disappointment towards others is “pitting people against each other all the time” and “has really worn the business community down.”

It's hard to qualify. But there seems to be a measurable effect, of the President's rhetoric.https://t.co/8OKVUxRLAQ — Alan Gionet (@AlanGTV) December 18, 2018

The Washington Post noted that while the data compiled was not random, since it was conducted among more than 110 business leaders with the largest group of them leading Fortune 1000 firms, it still offered a good look as to what people in these positions think about how the president conducts international business, as well as their opinions on a number of topics including the economy and regulation of tech companies.

Almost half of the respondents predicted that the United States would be in a state of recession by the end of 2019, and an incredible 90 percent called for increased regulation of tech companies over privacy abuses, a result that Sonnenfeld labeled “startling” since it indicated that CEOS were looking for more control over their peers.

“There’s a line drawn in the sand between Facebook, Twitter and the rest of tech, let alone the rest of the business community,” he explained. “It’s really remarkable; I don’t think we’ve ever seen that in a prior year.”

These results echoed those from last year’s summit in December 2017, where the survey conducted revealed 81 percent of attendees were embarrassed by President Trump’s representation of U.S. interests and image to the rest of the world.