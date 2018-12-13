Most Americans Trust Democrats In Congress Over President Trump, Polling Shows

A new poll shows that Americans are putting their faith in Democrats in Congress next year to get things done — over President Donald Trump.

The CNN/SSRS poll, which was conducted from December 6 through December 9, found that, given a choice between the two, Americans generally believe Democrats will be better leaders going forward. 48 percent of Americans said that Democrats were more trustworthy to deal with the “major issues” in the near future, while only 39 percent said they put more trust in Trump. One percent said that they felt both could be trusted, while nine percent said they put trust in neither to lead.

The poll also asked about the favorability of some leaders in Congress. Presumed incoming Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi doesn’t get amazing grades from the American public, with only 34 percent of respondents finding her to be favorable and 46 percent seeing her as an unfavorable leader. But her numbers are better than her Senate counterpart, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, whose favorability rating is only 27 percent.

On which party in Congress Americans stand behind, the numbers from the poll seem to reflect the outcomes of the recent midterm election results from last month. While 38 percent of respondents have a favorable rating of the Republican Party, 46 percent say they have a favorable outlook of Democrats.

The CNN poll did not release data asking Americans what their approval rating of the president was.

The poll was conducted during a time well-before the incoming Congressional leaders from the Democratic Party — Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer — met with Trump this week in the Oval Office. During that meeting, Trump, Pelosi, and Schumer engaged in a bitter back-and-forth in a rare on-camera moment, while Vice President Mike Pence, who was also present at the meeting, sat silent, per reporting from the Washington Post.

The argument between the Democrats and Trump in that meeting centered upon a looming government funding deadline. Trump is adamant that billions of dollars of funding for a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico be included in any deal that is reached to keep the government open, while Democrats say they will oppose any measure to include the wall in a funding measure.

Despite being conducted before that meeting took place, the CNN/SSRS poll did ask respondents their views on the construction of the proposed wall. Only 38 percent of Americans approve of the idea, while nearly 6-in-10 (57 percent) say they don’t want the wall funded, or built.