Trump Uses France Terror Attack As Reasoning For Border Wall Funding In Morning Tweet

Early Wednesday morning, Donald Trump took to Twitter in response to a terror attack in France. In the tweet, he called out Democratic leaders House Speaker-elect Nancy Pelosi and Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer for failing to support his efforts to build a wall between Mexico and the United States.

According to Business Insider, two people were killed, another left brain dead, and 13 more were injured by a gunman in Strasbourg, France. Police have confirmed that the attack was an act of terrorism. The gunman has reportedly fled the country, and his whereabouts are unknown.

“Another very bad terror attack in France,” wrote Trump on his Twitter. “We are going to strengthen our borders even more. Chuck and Nancy must give us the votes to get additional Border Security!”

Things are especially tense between Trump and Democratic leaders right now, after an unpleasant encounter in the Oval Office on Tuesday. Pelosi and Schumer met with Trump to discuss the wall he promised to build during his campaign, separating Mexico and the United States.

Unfortunately for Trump, Pelosi and Schumer were ready to confront Trump about statements he’s made regarding the wall. They called him out about lying to the media and the American people and repeatedly corrected his false remarks during the meeting. At one point Trump claimed that parts of the wall were actually finished and being used, leading Pelosi to insist he base his statements on real evidence.

Our country cannot afford a #TrumpShutdown, especially at this time of economic uncertainty. This holiday season, @realDonaldTrump knows full well that his wall proposal does not have the votes to pass the House & Senate, and should not be an obstacle to a bipartisan agreement. — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) December 10, 2018

This is the second time in as many weeks that Pelosi has fired back against Trump’s proposed border wall. Trump has since retaliated, saying on Tuesday that he’d have no trouble shutting down the government should the Democrats not concede to his demands.

“I am proud to shut down the government for border security,” he said. “So I will take the mantle. I will be the one to shut it down. I’m not going to blame you for it – the last time you shut it down, it didn’t work. I will take the mantle of shutting it down. And I’m going to shut it down for border security.”

Reportedly, House Republicans are debating the possibility of passing a stopgap spending bill. The bill would hand over $5 billion for the border wall, and prevent the government from shutting down. But many officials believe that while Trump getting funding for the wall is unlikely, at least a partial government shutdown is becoming increasingly possible as time passes.