Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Proposes GrinchCon Alternative To The Frenzied SantaCon Pub Crawl

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez may still be a young twenty-something, but that apparently doesn’t mean she’d ever put her bartender past ahead of the work that awaits her as an incoming legislator in the city that never sleeps. Over the weekend, the 29-year-old U.S. Representative-elect was tested on the kind of party she’d be on a brisk Winter night in the city, and to the surprise of many, it was discovered that she’d be more down to delve into some Dr. Seuss and a cup of Chai than to get lost in a sea of Santa suits for beer on tap.

In the caption of a retweet that People magazine published soon after she shared it on her Twitter page on Saturday, December 8, Ocasio-Cortez responded with a novel idea to New York Times reporter Liam Stack’s request that she put an end to the annual SantaCon pub crawl. Only one day removed from the Hill reporting on the representative-to-be tangling with a sexist journalist who accused her of seeking to abuse her power in office, Ocasio-Cortez put it out there for Stack that she’s not so sure she’d be able to outlaw the obnoxious lush-fest but establishing an alternative that immediately came to mind might not be out of the question.

“GrinchCon,” the burgeoning political star proposed. Rather than join the herd of drunken college students and green professionals looking to destress with a night of binge drinking in cities across America, those looking to be festive in a more low key kind of way could sip on some coffee or tea and “spread peace and quiet” Ocasio-Cortez said in so many words.

'GrinchCon'? Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Suggests Hilarious Sober Alternative to SantaCon https://t.co/N0GKN4GsNM — People (@people) December 8, 2018

I’m not sure, but maybe we can look into establishing GrinchCon – a tea + coffee crawl where people can spread peace and quiet everywhere they go ???? https://t.co/rvuvf2qVLu — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) December 8, 2018

Ocasio-Cortez would receive a wave of praise from a bipartisan mix of supporters and skeptics of her policies who found common ground in the compromise. One of the top commenters suggested that she has already secured their vote for a second term providing she could follow through on such a promise.

While SantaCon has become a time-honored tradition for festive city-dwellers, there is no doubt it has grown to be somewhat of a nuisance to both residents and law enforcement agents who’ve had their share of violence and vandalism to keep after, according to the Business Insider. The function regularly leaves sanitation employees with their work cut out for them. This despite its roots as an anarchist organized festival that came to be under the name Santarchy – back when the event was put together to protest the holiday consumerism in early ’90s San Francisco.