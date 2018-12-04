During a photo shoot, the queen had the photo on her desk.

News agencies around the world shared photos of the unveiling of the new oil portrait of Queen Elizabeth for Windsor Castle, but eagle-eyed royal watchers got a glimpse of something that the monarch never intended.

Cosmopolitan says that the queen was all smiles, not realizing that people were zooming in on the blurry framed photo placed on her desk that featured her grandchildren, Princess Charlotte and Prince George.

“Welcome to Queen Elizabeth’s world. Recently, Her Majesty was trying to show off the dramatic unveiling of a painting to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Royal Air Force, but fans were distracted by a photo of her great-grandchildren lurking in the background.”

The photo shows Queen Elizabeth, her husband Prince Philip, and their great-grandchildren Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Isla Phillips, Savannah Phillips, and Mia Tindall. Princess Charlotte of Cambridge is snuggled in the lap of the queen, and it’s fair to say that the somewhat casual photo has never been shared previously by the palace or the press, who are rarely invited into the monarch’s private office in Windsor Castle.

The photo looks to be about a year old, but it appears to be the one the monarch has chosen for a prized position.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the public is always clamoring for new photos of the young royals and particularly the little Cambridges, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and baby Prince Louis. Two royal weddings and the nuptials of their Aunt Pippa provided several chances for the world to see the little ones in their dress clothes while just being little kids, albeit well-behaved ones.

Princess Charlotte stole the show several times at these events but never more than when she got an attack of the sneezes at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

“W.C. Fields said that you should never work with animals or children, likely because they steal the show and Princess Charlotte proved that adage true with the cute sneeze seen around the world. The petite princess either has a touch of hay fever or a photic sneeze reflex and did a big ahh-choo on her way down the steps from St. George’s Chapel at the royal wedding of her uncle Prince Harry and her new auntie, Meghan Markle.”

Princess Charlotte carried off the unscheduled sneezing fit in stride, without wiping her nose on her arm, or demanding a tissue from her mom, Kate Middleton, like most four-year-olds would. However, this recent case of fans trying to get a glimpse at desk photos shows no sign of stopping anytime soon.