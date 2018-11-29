The Queen Is Considered The Ultimate Working Mother And Was Never Properly Trained For The Top Position

Thrust into the position at age 26, the queen ruled supreme in a man's world.

Ruling countries is quite often considered a man’s world with many leadership roles being passed down, traditionally, from father to son. However, when the king of England abdicated the throne in 1936, the English royal family was suddenly thrown into a much more progressive position thanks to their world being steeped in strictly upheld traditions.

While it was expected that Edward VIII would marry and produce heirs, when he abdicated in 1936 for an American divorcee, ownership of the throne was suddenly thrust upon Edward’s brother, George VI. Already married, George also had children. However, having two girls, the conundrum was what would happen once he passed away, considering the tradition was that the position went to the eldest child of the king. As it turns out, this happened much quicker than expected and his eldest daughter, Elizabeth, was suddenly the ruler of the commonwealth.

Aged 26 at the time of her father’s death, Elizabeth was forced to return from her trip to Kenya, which she had undertaken on her father’s behalf. It was at this point that she was prepared for her new royal position, according to Yahoo! and an obituary that has already been prepared by the Bulletin for Queen Elizabeth II.

Keystone / Hulton Archive / Getty Images

While it doesn’t look like the queen is going anywhere soon, it is a normal occurrence within media organizations to prepare obituaries for members of the royal family prior to their deaths. These obituaries are then updated from time to time so that they are ready to be published at any given moment. So, no, the Bulletin doesn’t know anything we don’t in regard to the queen’s health.

“She is the ultimate working mother,” the Bulletin explains to Yahoo!

“She was born into a family that, she wasn’t expected to be Queen, so she wasn’t educated. Her mother felt girls didn’t need educating and really what they needed to do was marry a nice duke or a nice earl and live in the country. So she hit that top job with very little education behind her and was born into a man’s world.”

This was duly noted from the very first time Elizabeth made an appearance as the queen. Coming down the steps from the plane on the return trip from Kenya, she is the only woman present in a sea of men in high-ranking positions. Thanks to the long-held traditions of the royal family, though, Queen Elizabeth II was considered to have broken the mold when it comes to women in positions of power.

And, it appears that while the queen was not fully trained from birth for the position, she is certainly now considered an exemplary ruler.