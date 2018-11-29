Chris Watts’ Mistress Was Searching For Wedding Dresses Just Days Before He Murdered His Family

New photos have emerged of murderer Chris Watts with his mistress Nichol Kessinger.

New photos have emerged of Chris Watts posing affectionately with a dark haired woman. The images show the pair smiling while enjoying time out in nature. The only problem is that the dark-haired woman isn’t Watts’ wife, Shanann. According to People, the woman is Nichol Kessinger, Watts’ former co-worker and mistress.

Watts had only just begun an intimate relationship with Kessinger in July, when he decided to murder his pregnant wife and their daughters, 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste on August 13. The deranged father reportedly strangled Shanann and smothered the children, later hiding their bodies in an oil field where he used to work.

Kessinger claimed that Watts’ had told him he was separated from his wife and getting a divorce. As far as she knew, they split up mutually. “I believed him,” she claimed. However, when investigators looked into Kessinger’s search history from before the murder, they found an entirely different story.

Chris Watts, a Colorado man who publicly pleaded for the safe return of his pregnant wife and two daughters, is sentenced to life in prison for their killings https://t.co/5QfK4n1ph6 pic.twitter.com/DIjJBuTvqF — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) November 19, 2018

Watts’ mistress had made a number of questionable Google searches. One particularly interesting phrase she searched was “Man I’m having affair with says he will leave his wife.” She later looked into various topics regarding affairs and marriage. She also spent more than two hours shopping online for wedding dresses just days before Watts committed the gruesome murders. The evidence causes investigators to wonder if Kessinger was really as oblivious about what was going on as she claimed to be.

It’s believed that Watts and his wife had been having marital problems shortly before the murders took place. However, Shanann was still very much interested in working things out and had hopes of repairing their marriage. Her husband had no such interest and was already plotting how to get her out of the picture.

When Watts met Kessinger he was looking for a totally fresh start and wanted his old family out of the way. At his sentencing on November 6, Weld County District Attorney Michael Rourke spoke about how Watts continued life as normal after killing his innocent family members. He went to work and went about his life as if nothing had happened. “It was a normal work day even while his daughters sank in the oil and water not far from him,” he said.

In order to avoid the death penalty, Watts pleaded guilty to his heinous crimes. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole, providing a small ounce of justice for Shanann’s heartbroken family.