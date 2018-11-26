Donald Trump Erupts With Rage Whenever Staffers Question Legality Of His Decisions, Reporter Claims

In an interview with MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt broadcast Sunday, Axios reporter Jonathan Swan shared exclusive insider information about Donald Trump’s White House, Raw Story reports. According to Swan, President Trump erupts with rage whenever a staffer dares question the legality of his decisions and policies, those pertaining to immigration in particular. “When you talk to people around him at the moment, he is very, very inflamed about this issue. Like sincerely inflamed,” Swan explained.

According to Swan, the fact that White House staffers stand up to President Trump is a problem in and of itself. Whey they dare do so — if, for instance, one of them says “the lawyers won’t allow it” — Trump does not only erupt into rage, he reportedly becomes even more adamant to do whatever his staffers deem dangerous or illegal, just to prove that he can. To illustrate his point, Swan discussed the ongoing border crisis.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the supposed “caravan” of migrants approaching the United States border is sowing discord in the West Wing, according to media reports. Following Trump’s decision to authorize troops deployed to the U.S.-Mexico border to use lethal force if necessary, White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen stood up to the president, rejecting the decision as unconstitutional. Nielsen and Kelly’s rebellion appears to have prompted the president to look into firing both of them.

According to Jonathan Swan, Donald Trump doesn’t handle criticism well, so the imminent firings of Nielsen and Kelly don’t come as a surprise. Apart from allegedly looking into ousting his chief of staff and Secretary Nielsen, Trump remains unable to contain his rage whenever the border is mentioned. Instead of getting pushback and having the legality of his decisions and policies questioned, Swan claims, Trump would rather have those around him nod their heads in agreement.

“So when you hear ‘legalistic,’ he goes into a rage,” Swan told MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt. “And he doesn’t want to hear it. He wants to hear, ‘No, it’s our land. It’s our border, blunt force, stop them.’ And whenever [Nielsen] comes back with, ‘Well, Mr. President, there are these laws,’ he shuts down. He’s frustrated.” The reporter adds that Donald Trump is growing frustrated with the fact that he has still not managed to build a border wall.

But Trump’s insistence on having a monumental border wall built is not only a topic of secretive White House discussions, but he has also called on Congress to approve funding for the wall publicly, on numerous occasions. During a recent press briefing, Trump went a step further threatening to shut the government down if he doesn’t get funding for the wall soon, according to the Hill.