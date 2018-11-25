WWE News: Bray Wyatt Makes Surprise Return At ‘Starrcade’

After a three-month absence from WWE television and two months away from the house show circuit, Bray Wyatt made his big return on Saturday at WWE’s Starrcade show in Cincinnati, Ohio, defeating Baron Corbin and going on to pin him a second time in tag team action.

As recapped by Cageside Seats, Wyatt was present at Starrcade as a substitute for Braun Strowman, who was feuding with Corbin before he was written off television to undergo elbow surgery. With Corbin issuing an open challenge, Wyatt stepped up to face the current Monday Night Raw acting general manager, emerging victorious in their singles match.

In a separate recap detailing Bray Wyatt’s return, WrestlingNews.co noted that the above match was restarted and transformed into a six-man tag team match featuring Wyatt, Finn Balor, and Elias facing off against Corbin and The Revival. Once again, Wyatt pinned Corbin to pick up the win for his team. As Balor and Elias are both being booked as babyfaces on Monday Night Raw, this could point to Wyatt making his TV return as a heroic character.

Prior to his hiatus, Wyatt was one-half of the Deleters of Worlds tag team with Matt Hardy, but was last used on Monday Night Raw in August, when the team lost a feud against Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas, aka the B-Team. According to WrestlingNews.co, Wyatt stopped working WWE live events in September, around the same time Hardy wrestled his final matches for the company ahead of his retirement announcement.

Since getting taken off television, Bray Wyatt had been teasing his eventual return through a series of cryptic social media posts, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. Last month, it was rumored that WWE was planning to reunite the second-generation superstar with his with former Wyatt Family stablemate Luke Harper, though WrestlingNews.co noted that Harper, who was last seen on WWE TV as one-half of the Bludgeon Brothers, is still sidelined with a hand injury. In any case, several reports had suggested over the past few months that Wyatt could be due for a character change, hence WWE’s decision to give him some time off.

At the moment, it’s still unclear whether Wyatt’s appearance at Starrcade will lead to a televised return on Monday’s episode of Raw. WWE will be airing Starrcade special on Sunday evening as a WWE Network exclusive, though as Cageside Seats stressed, it isn’t sure either whether Wyatt’s matches against Corbin will be featured.