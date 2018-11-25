Bella Hadid Unleashes Her Fierce Side While Baring Her Toned Midriff & Standing On An ATV

Bella conquered the ATV in an amazing series of photos on Instagram.

Model Bella Hadid rocked the runway for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show taping. But the show was just getting started, as she dazzled in some risqué outfits at the after party. Now, it looks like Hadid is unleashing her fierce side at the sand dunes, as she shared a series of three Instagram photos that left fans wanting more.

The photos were taken from a distance, and Bella stood on a black ATV while wearing a white, front-tie crop top. She paired that with khaki pants and a red bandana that she tucked into her right pocket. Bella also wore a red helmet with a clear visor, and struck a strong pose with her legs apart and her arms by her head.

The second photo shows Hadid laughing as she jumped off the ATV and into the sand, while the third photo was of the model on top of the ATV again, this time with her arms down.

Bella didn’t caption the photos, and it’s garnered over 570,000 likes and 1,600 comments so far. The model also shared a separate post of herself and others at the dunes, which was captioned with four roadblock emojis. A close-up selfie revealed that Hadid wore bright red lipstick to match her helmet, and accessorized with gold bracelets.

Hadid gave fans a closer look at her trip to the dunes in her Instagram Stories, where she shared a video of the drive this morning along with a video of her riding an ATV. However, that Story was accompanied with a surprising caption, which read: “i have a scar on my face from when i flipped this thing when i was 6 good times.”

And while Bella is very successful and is one of the most sought-after models in the industry, she reflected on the things she wished she had more time for during an interview with Town and Country Magazine.