Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Trolls Fox News In Spanish

'[They are] 'far superior to and more intelligent than me.''

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez mocked Fox News in Spanish, claiming that the network is “obsessed” with her after they convened a panel to discuss her wardrobe. The Hill is reporting.

The freshman U.S. Congresswoman from The Bronx had worked as a bartender before becoming the youngest woman ever elected to Congress. As such, money has been something of an issue for her – for example, she has said that she won’t be able to afford to rent a home in Washington until her Congressional salary kicks in. Nevertheless, she tries to look her best when making public appearances, and the supposed juxtaposition between her claims of being broke vs. her supposed fondness for “designer” clothes caught the attention of the conservative network – so much so that on Saturday the network sat a panel of four people to discuss her wardrobe choices.

A Twitter user notified the freshman Congresswoman that her wardrobe was the subject of a Fox News segment.

“@FoxNews has a four-person panel talking about @Ocasio2018’s shoes in primetime”

Ocasio-Cortez responded by posting a lyric to a Spanish-language song.

???? No, no es amor/

Lo que tú sientes, se llama obsesión ???? https://t.co/hQOlEbt26t — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) November 24, 2018

That lyric comes from New York band Aventura’s 2002 song “Obsession.” Translated, it says “No, it isn’t love. What you’re feeling, it’s called obsession.”

She also joked (in English) that the network could play Mariah Carey’s song “Obsession” whenever Fox News discussed her. Another Twitter user joked that Fox News should hire a Spanish translator for whenever they discuss the New York Congresswoman.

Don’t worry, Fox News has made it clear that they are far superior to + more intelligent than me, who they’ve called a “little, simple person.” So I’m sure catching up to me in spoken languages shouldn’t be a problem for them. One down. Just a few more to go! ???? https://t.co/q2s4mYlfKl — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) November 24, 2018

Whether or not Fox News has been “obsessed” with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, or whether they’re simply doing their due diligence in covering the upstart politician, will of course depend on whom you ask. But for Ocasio-Cortez, it’s clear: the network has taken an unhealthy interest in her finances, and by extension her wardrobe and housing situation, ever since it became clear that she might have a shot at winning her House seat.

Clapback queen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez fires back at Fox News: 'They are far superior to and more intelligent than me' https://t.co/SVhQxXYA24 pic.twitter.com/J3wJHqo2Hi — Complex (@Complex) November 24, 2018

For example, as The Hill reported shortly after Election Day, Fox News anchors derided Alexandria’s claims of being unable to find affordable housing in Washington as a political ploy.

“I think what she’s talking about is all of the money in Washington, all of the wealth in Washington, all of the power and a little, simple person like her from New York can’t find a place to live. It is a brilliant political line.”

Another panelist accused her of spending thousands (plural) on designer clothes, when she should have been putting money towards rent.

“She had these multithousand-dollar outfits that could pay a month’s rent in Washington D.C.”

Ocasio-Cortez was having none of that.