‘No Evidence’ Of Kavanaugh Accusers’ Claims, Avenatti & Swetnick May Have ‘Criminally Conspired’ Grassley Says

A letter written by the Senate Judiciary Committee suggests that Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s accusers provided no substantial evidence to support their claims, Fox News reports. In a comprehensive 414 page report that was released by Committee chairman Chuck Grassley, a Republican Senator from Iowa, the Senate Judiciary Committee made it clear that the allegations against Kavanaugh had not been substantiated in any meaningful way.

“Following the separate and extensive investigations by both the Committee and the FBI, there was no evidence to substantiate any of the claims of sexual assault made against Justice Kavanaugh.”

The report elaborates a great deal upon the allegations levied against the now-sitting Supreme Court Justice. Focusing primarily on the accusations levied by Christine Blasey Ford — for whose claims the Senate Judiciary Committee interviewed three key witnesses — and Julie Swetnik, who was represented by prominent anti-Trump counsel Michael Avenatti, the document makes it clear that the Committee does not consider either claim to bear out in terms of the evidence provided.

In Christine Blasey Ford’s case, the Committee interviewed three individuals named by Ford as having been present at the party — the party at which Ford claims that Brett Kavanaugh had sexually assaulted her sometime in the 1980s. Mark Judge, PJ Smith, and Leland Keyser were all questioned surrounding the matter, apparently producing no testimony that materially supported Ford’s claims. On Twitter, the Senate Judiciary Committee states that, in total, 45 individuals were questioned surrounding all allegations in the Kavanaugh matter.

NEW: Chairman @ChuckGrassley releases 414-page report on the allegations made against Justice Kavanaugh during the confirmation ptocess. Conclusion: no evidence to support the allegations.

https://t.co/xJKAoiWJlW — Senate Judiciary (@senjudiciary) November 4, 2018

The plot thickens, however, regarding the specific set of allegations made by Julie Swetnick as represented by Michael Avenatti. With Committee Chairman Grassley having referred both Swetnick and Avenatti to the Department of Justice for a potential criminal investigation over having made misleading statements a little over a week ago, as CNN reports, it appears that Grassley remains unconvinced of the legitimacy of their particular story surrounding the matter.

Sen. Grassley Asks DOJ to Investigate Avenatti and Julie Swetnick over Kavanaugh Statements https://t.co/WDP5qdiMZ0 pic.twitter.com/brd0WzcsUx — Democracy Now! (@democracynow) October 27, 2018

Having made several contradictory claims while making the television talk show circuit in addition to having her credibility questioned by an ex-boyfriend who claimed that she had “exaggerated everything” and “threatened to kill his unborn child,” as Fox News relays, Swetnick and her legal counsel were further targeted by the Senate Judiciary Committee over their given testimony.

“Indeed, the evidence appears to support the position that Julie Swetnick and Mr. Avenatti criminally conspired to make materially false statements to the Committee and obstruct the Committee’s investigation,” the letter reads, beginning on page 22 and proceeding into page 23.

Swetnick refused to be interviewed by Senate Judiciary Committee investigators. The report notes as much, and goes on to state that the referral for Swetnick and Avenatti to the FBI and the Department of Justice was made under 18 U.S.C. sections 371, 1001, and 1505. Section 1001 refers to a charge of “knowingly providing false material statements,” while section 1505 refers to a charge of “obstruction of a congressional investigation.” Section 371 refers to a charge of “conspiracy to defraud the United States,” as found on the Department of Justice website.

Swetnick faces a single referral for each charge, while Avenatti faces a single referral for section 371, and two referrals for sections 1001 and 1505.