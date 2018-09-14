Michael Avenatti Furious After Interview With Fox News Host Tucker Carlson

Attorney Michael Avenatti took to Twitter to express his frustration with a bad faith appearance on Fox News.

Stormy Daniels’ attorney Michael Avenatti sat down for an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson for an interview Thursday night with an agreement between the two for civility.

Carlson opened his show that evening Tucker Carlson Tonight, explaining that Avenatti has “demanded that we stop referring to him by a certain, unflattering nickname” in the past.

“We haven’t agreed to that demand, but tonight, as a gesture of goodwill, we will not use that nickname,” Carlson told Avenatti. “Because we’re always grateful when guests are brave enough to show up in person, including in this case.”

“We could sit here and hurl insults at each other for the segment. Already done that,” Carlson said to Avenatti. “I’ve certainly insulted you. You’ve insulted me. But you seem smart, so let me take you seriously as somebody who wants to be involved in the public conversation.”

But once Carlson began questioning Avenatti about his presidential aspirations, the chyron across featured the previously mentioned unflattering nickname, according to the Washington Post.

First it read: “CREEPY PORN LAWYER TOYING WITH 2020 RUN”

Then: “DOES AMERICA WANT CREEPY PORN LAWYER AS PRES?”

Then: “STORMY’S LAWYER AS CREEPY PORN PRESIDENT?”

Then: “TUCKER TAKES ON CREEPY PORN LAWYER”

Then just: “CPL FINALLY AGREES TO INTERVIEW WITH TUCKER”

Yes. After he told me that he was not going to engage in “name calling.” This is why so many people correctly conclude that @TuckerCarlson is a liar, just like Trump. https://t.co/y7ly56tIWy — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 14, 2018

Carlson led the interview by acknowledging they’d been taking shots at him on the show in the months before the interview.

“I said I’d give you a fair interview,” Carlson said to Avenatti. “I actually don’t have any interest in squabbling with you at all or name-calling – I’ve done a lot of that to you and you’ve done it to me.”

“But not to my face,” Avenatti responded.

“I could, but what’s the point?” Carlson insisted. “I want to take you seriously. I’m serious.”

The extent there was any doubt as to the lack of professionalism of @TuckerCarlson or @FoxNews before tonight, there is no longer. What happened with the chyron tonight was a disgrace. Complete garbage – trash television. A new low. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 14, 2018

Avenatti, who recently wrote an op-ed for the New York Times supporting the idea of indicting sitting President Donald Trump, has had a long public battle with right-wing media since his client, adult film star Stormy Daniels, revealed she had an extramarital affair with Donald Trump in 2006.

Avenatti posted on Twitter, “The extent there was any doubt as to the lack of professionalism of @TuckerCarlson or @FoxNews before tonight, there is no longer. What happened with the chyron tonight was a disgrace. Complete garbage – trash television. A new low.”

Two days before appearing on the show, Avenatti tweeted at Carlson calling him a hypocrite.

Appearing live tonight with @TuckerCarlson at 8pm. Get your popcorn ready. https://t.co/tHbhstkveK — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 13, 2018