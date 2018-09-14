Lawyer Claims Dallas Police Tried To Smear Botham Jean, Man Killed By Officer Entering Wrong Home

CBS News reports that an attorney for the family of Botham Shem Jean, the 26-year-old man who was shot and killed in his own apartment by off-duty Dallas police officer Amber Guyger, says that a police affidavit reveals that investigators immediately sought evidence to discredit Jean. This is the latest development in an incident that has rocked the nation, with many saying Jean’s killing is another example of racism in law enforcement.

Lee Merritt, an attorney for Jean’s family, stated that a police affidavit demonstrates that investigators immediately began looking for drug paraphernalia in Jean’s apartment. Officers seized 10.4 grams of marijuana and a marijuana grinder, among other items.

As previously reported by Inquisitr, Guyger entered Jean’s home at around 10 p.m. on Thursday. She encountered Jean in his own apartment, shot, and killed him. Guyger was arrested Sunday on manslaughter charges, and was released from Kaufman County Jail that evening after posting a $300,000 bond.

According to Guyger’s arrest affidavit, the officer thought that she entered her own apartment and encountered a burglar when she shot and killed Jean. Many have questioned this narrative, and demonstrators rallied at Dallas City Hall on Monday in response to the killing, demanding justice and increased powers for the police-citizen review board. They want the board to have investigative powers, and the ability to issue subpoenas.

Jean was a native of St. Lucia and employee of PricewaterhouseCoopers in Dallas, and was known for his leadership and community service in the U.S. and St. Lucia. Funeral services were held for Jean in Dallas on Thursday. Hundreds of attendees gathered to pay their respects, including Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, Bishop T.D. Jakes, and Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall. A second funeral service for Jean will be held later in St. Lucia, where he will be buried.

The New York Post reports that Merritt called out investigators for their tactics.

“They (police) immediately began looking to smear him. To see the common assassination attempt on the victim that we often see in law enforcement involved shootings. “I think it’s unfortunate that law enforcement begin to immediately criminalize the victim — in this case, someone who was clearly was the victim that has absolutely no bearing on the fact that he was shot in his home. I would love to see more information coming out about the warrants executed on the home of the shooter who lived just below him.”

Dallas police executed the search warrant prior to handing over the case to the Texas Rangers.