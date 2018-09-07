Donald Trump Lashes Out At Woodward And Others For ‘Making Up Stories’, And The Internet Is Having A Field Day

Donald Trump is in a frenzy over Bob Woodward's upcoming book, and has taken to Twitter to complain that it's not fair that people are allowed to make up untrue stories.

Donald Trump is in a frenzy over Bob Woodward’s upcoming book Fear: Trump in the White House, and has used Twitter as his platform to cry foul, claiming that people should not be allowed to make up stories. The responses on social media to his comment are nothing short of hilarious.

According to Huffington Post, Trump took to Twitter to let the public know that it’s possible for anyone to portray an individual in a certain negative light, regardless of the truth behind their claims, and in his opinion, this is something that shouldn’t ever be allowed to happen.

“Isn’t it a shame that someone can write an article or book, totally make up stories and form a picture of a person that is literally the exact opposite of the fact, and get away with it without retribution or cost.”

Donald Trump also went on to ask why it’s not possible for Washington politicians to completely change libel laws.

As one Twitter user replied, Bob Woodward is a highly venerated journalist who has never been accused of libel before. Yet Trump, on the other hand, has repeatedly lied to voters in the United States.

“Bob Woodward is a respected journalist who has never been accused of lying before. You have lied to America over 3000 times. Who do you think we will believe?”

Donald Trump complained about people making up stories. It did not go over well. https://t.co/NDU981i0UN — HuffPost Politics (@HuffPostPol) September 5, 2018

Another Twitter poster replied to Donald Trump’s comments about the media and other people lying, claiming, “Isn’t that what your tweets kinda do?” while another noted that Trump is a two-faced man, recalling his claims about Barack Obama not being born in the United States, noting, “Like you did with Obama’s birth certificate!!! My, how the tables have turned.”

As Donald Trump had suggested that libel laws be changed so people like Bob Woodward aren’t able to write books that he doesn’t personally agree with, another individual suggested that Trump himself was a consummate liar and does nothing but create fiction with his tweets and speeches, and called for politicians to impeach the president rather than take seriously his call for libel laws to be changed.

“Isn’t it a shame that someone become president, totally make up stories that are literally the exact opposite of the fact, and get away with it without retribution or cost? Don’t know why Washington politicians don’t impeach this President.”

According to CNN, in a phone call with Bob Woodward that was knowingly being recorded, Donald Trump spoke of Woodward’s upcoming book with an air of disdain, saying, “So I have another bad book coming out. Big deal.”

Despite Donald Trump’s claims that people like Bob Woodward shouldn’t be allowed to make up stories, the internet has been having a field day with his comments, and have thrown them right back at the president.