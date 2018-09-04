‘Blue Wave’ Anticipated As New Polls Show Democrats 14 Percent Higher Than Republicans

If Democrats take over both houses of Congress, it could spell doom for Trump.

A “Blue Wave” is looking more and more likely in November, as new polling results show Democrats enjoying a 14 percent lead over Republicans in advance of the 2018 mid-term elections, ABC News is reporting.

According to the latest ABC News/Washington Post poll, Democrats nationally hold a 52-38 percent advantage over Republicans in aggregate among all House of Representatives seats. Similarly, 60 percent of registered voters say they would rather see both houses of Congress controlled by Democrats after 2018.

That could spell doom for the Trump administration. At the very least, having both houses of Congress controlled by the opposition party would make it difficult, if not impossible, for Trump to advance his agenda. In a broader sense, however, a “Blue Wave” could make impeachment much more likely, as Democrats have been reluctant to discuss it while their opponents control Congress. More than one Congressional Democrat has said that there’s no point in even talking about impeachment until after the 2018 mid-term elections.

Looking into the past, ABC News writer Gary Langer notes that the last time Democrats held such a high margin in pre mid-term polling – 2006 – Democrats gained 31 seats.

Meanwhile, 59 percent of registered voters say it’s highly important to them to support a candidate who shares their opinion of the president. Both Republicans and Democrats answer that question in roughly the same numbers, but the difference here is that, according to a new poll produced for ABC News by Langer Research Associates shows that 22 percent more voters identified themselves as Trump critics, rather than Trump supporters, in that poll.

Ken Cedeno-Pool / Getty Images

In other bad news for Trump and Republicans, 63 percent say that both Trump and the Republican Party are “out of touch” with voters, while 51 percent say the same about the Democratic Party.

65 percent of registered voters say that it’s more important to vote in this mid-term election that it was in past mid-term elections. 56 percent of self-identified Trump supporters say the same thing, while 73 percent of those who disapprove of Trump’s job performance say this mid-term election is more important to them than previous mid-terms.

As far as impeachment, 72 percent of registered voters believe that impeachment proceedings will begin if Democrats take over both houses of Congress. As for whether or not they should, however: 72 percent of Democrat voters favor beginning impeachment proceedings against the president, while only 12 percent of Republicans support it.

Among so-called “swing voters,” so-called “Independents” support Democrats in this mid-term election by 18 percent over Republicans.