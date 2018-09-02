Trump Praises Tiger Woods, Says He ‘Showed Great Class’

President Donald Trump took to Twitter today to praise the American professional golfer Tiger Woods, and at the same time tout his administration’s record on minority unemployment, the Washington Examiner reports.

“Tiger Woods showed great class in the way he answered the question about the Office of the Presidency and me,” the POTUS tweeted.

Trump then proceeded to attack the American left, alleging that the political center, and the right love individuals like Woods, Kanye West, George Foreman, and others, adding that “African/American unemployment is now the lowest in the history” of the United States.

“Same with Asian, Hispanic and almost every other group. The Democrats have been all talk and no action. My Administration has already produced like no other, and everyone sees it!,” Trump concluded.

This is not the first time for Donald Trump to praise Tiger Woods via Twitter. On August 27, the POTUS accused “the fake news media” of “working hard” to get Woods to say “something that he did not want to say.”

“Tiger wouldn’t play the game – he is very smart,” Trump wrote.

The president’s comments are, as the Washington Examiner noted, in reference to Tiger Woods’ recent comments about his friendly relationship with his sometime golfing partner, Donald Trump.

“He’s the President of the United States. You have to respect the office. No matter who is in the office, you may like, dislike personality or the politics, but we all must respect the office,” Woods said.

Today was not the first time for President Trump to brag about his administration’s record on black, and minority unemployment. Citing the Bureau of Labor Statistics data, the Independent observed that the POTUS is, in fact, telling the truth: black unemployment rates hit a historic low of 5.9 per cent in June 2018.

However, according to the same outlet, the unemployment is still higher for blacks than any other racial group, and the unemployment rate began began falling under the Obama administration.

Chris Trotman / Getty Images

Tiger Woods showed great class in the way he answered the question about the Office of the Presidency and me. Now they say the so-called “left” is angry at him. So sad, but the “center & right” loves Tiger, Kanye, George Foreman, Jim Brown & so many other greats, even more……. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 2, 2018

….The fact is that African/American unemployment is now the lowest in the history of our country. Same with Asian, Hispanic and almost every other group. The Democrats have been all talk and no action. My Administration has already produced like no other, and everyone sees it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 2, 2018

According to a recent CNN analysis, President Trump has indeed managed to improve the American economy. Unemployment is lower than it has been for decades, and corporate earnings remain strong. The economy, according to CNN, may be the Republican Party’s best argument ahead of midterm elections, but there are, nonetheless, issues with Trump’s economic claims. The economy is soaring, but economic inequality in the U.S. is widening, and so is deficit.

Donald Trump’s critics remain concerned over his protectionist stances, and trade hardlining. The Trump administration has been escalating trade wars with China, Europe, and Canada, prompting bipartisan criticism. As CNBC reported in June, the influential political network headed by the Koch brothers launched a multi-year, multi-million dollar campaign in an effort to oppose Trump’s tariffs.