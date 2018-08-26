Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer Wants Senate Building To Be Renamed After John McCain

After six-term U.S. Senator and Vietnam war hero John McCain passed away yesterday from terminal brain cancer, the country mourned the loss of “The Maverick.” McCain was often referred to as the “giant of the Senate.”

While he has been absent from Capitol Hill since last year following his diagnosis with a glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, McCain never relented from using his voice to speak out on current political issues.

Politicians, Democrats and Republicans alike, have mourned their loss heavily. McCain was known as one of the rare Republicans willing to step across party lines and vote according to his steadfast principles. He was openly critical of President Trump and defended President Obama. It’s no wonder then, that many public servants want to honor the fallen patriot.

Prominent Democrat and Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer (NY) said Saturday he would introduce a resolution to rename the Senate’s Russell office building after McCain, in an effort to honor the late senator, reports USA Today. The building houses McCain’s office and sits on the outskirts of Capitol Hill.

“As you go through life, you meet few truly great people,” said Schumer in his statement shortly after McCain’s passing. “John McCain was one of them. His dedication to his country and the military were unsurpassed, and maybe most of all, he was a truth teller — never afraid to speak truth to power in an era where that has become all too rare.”

U.S. Sen. John McCain and U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer. Alex Wong / Getty Images

McCain was respected across the aisle, and Schumer noted that his loss would be felt in the Senate.

“Nothing will overcome the loss of Senator McCain, but so that generations remember him I will be introducing a resolution to rename the Russell building after him,” Schumer continued as reported by USA Today.

The building was previously named for Richard Russell, a southern segregationist. The building was named in his honor in 1972 after Russell served as a U.S. Senator from 1933 to 1971, according to USA Today. Russell was known as a “‘senator’s senator’ and chaired the Senate Armed Services Committee and the Appropriations Committee.”

There have been many attempts to rename the building, perhaps in light of Russell’s segregationist views, but this bid may change the pattern. Support and admiration from both political parties for John McCain could push the dedication through easily.