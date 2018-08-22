Elizabeth Warren Calls For Congress To Pass Law Protecting Robert Mueller

'Donald Trump has made clear there's only one thing he cares about, and that's protecting his own skin.'

Senator Elizabeth Warren called on U.S. Congress to pass a law protecting head of the special counsel investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 United States election Robert Mueller Wednesday, The Hill reports.

Warren’s comments come after President Trump’s close confidants, Paul Manafort and Michel Cohen, were found guilty and pleaded guilty. In response to these happenings, Warren claims the top priority for U.S. Congress should be protecting Robert Mueller.

“I think that what Congress needs to do right now, is we need to make sure that special prosecutor Mueller is fully protected from being fired by Donald Trump.”

“Donald Trump has made clear there’s only one thing he cares about, and that’s protecting his own skin,” Warren added.

As Vox reported, Donald Trump’s former campaign chair Paul Manafort was convicted of eight federal crimes, carrying a sentence of up to 240 years in prison. Manafort will be tried on seven additional charges next month. Manafort will, Vox noted, definitely appeal, and he could even be pardoned by the POTUS.

Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to eight federal crimes, three of which are making an excessive campaign contribution, making a false statement to a financial institution, and willfully causing an unlawful corporate contribution.

Cohen’s guilty plea may have implicated President Donald Trump in breaking campaign finance laws, The Hill noted, which could be enough to bring impeachment charges. When asked about the impeachment of Donald Trump, Warren dodged the question, focusing on the need to let Robert Mueller finish his investigation.

“The question you’re asking is about the president of the United States, and what I’m saying is we have an ongoing investigation that is much more sweeping, that is much broader than simply what happened in New York court yesterday,” Warren concluded on CNN’s New Day.

Some legal experts, however, seem much less cautious than Senator Warren when it comes to the potential impeachment of Donald Trump. As the Inquisitr reported earlier today, former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks argued that Cohen’s guilty plea is “clear evidence that the president committed crimes, and that is grounds for impeachment.”

Donald Trump has repeatedly, and infamously referred to Mueller’s probe as a “witch hunt,” and a “hoax,” calling on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to end it.

..This is a terrible situation and Attorney General Jeff Sessions should stop this Rigged Witch Hunt right now, before it continues to stain our country any further. Bob Mueller is totally conflicted, and his 17 Angry Democrats that are doing his dirty work are a disgrace to USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2018

According to a New York Times analysis published today, Robert Mueller could benefit from Cohen and Manafort’s legal trouble. Cohen may have pleaded guilty to crimes that had nothing to do with Russian election interference, and Manafort’s trial may not be about obstruction of justice, but Cohen and Manafort’s legal peril could have “significant implications” for Mueller’s current investigation.