Arlington National Cemetery Bomb Threat Leads To Evacuation

The national cemetery was evacuated around 9:30 a.m. following a vague bomb threat.

Just off the blue metro line of Washington, D.C.metro area — a line that originates from Virginia south of the District and connects The Pentagon to the East of the capital — lies Arlington Cemetery. Arlington Cemetery is a military cemetery that holds over 400,000 graves for those who died in service for the United States of America.

The serenity of the honorable national cemetery was interrupted today when Arlington was closed following a bomb threat.

The Arlington National Cemetery Twitter account (@ArlingtonNatl) announced a bomb threat via Twitter.

“Arlington National Cemetery officials and @ JBMHH emergency services are currently responding to a # BombThreat to the cemetery. All families, visitors and employees have been evacuated safely from all public buildings and work areas while the threat is being investigated,” said the official account.

The account is updated hourly with a new tweet to keep the public informed of the status of the bomb threat. No bombs have yet been detected.

#UPDATE: As of 1 p.m., we are closed to the public the rest of the day (Aug. 22). We are open to funeral attendees and family pass holders. https://t.co/gU5XSGeXVg — Arlington National Cemetery (@ArlingtonNatl) August 22, 2018

According to WTOP, just before 11 a.m. Arlington was evacuated safely following word of a bomb threat to the cemetery. The cemetery announced its closure for the day at 12 p.m. via Twitter, though previously schedule funerals will continue.

“As of 1 p.m., we are closed to the public the rest of the day (Aug. 22). We are open to funeral attendees and family pass holders,” read an update the account issued on Twitter.

The Washington Post reports that, according to Barbara Lewandrowski, a spokeswoman for Arlington National Cemetery, the cemetery was evacuated around 9:30 a.m. There were no injuries and everyone was evacuated safely.

The threat was vague in its nature. No specific part of the cemetery was targeted. As such, Lewandroski said officials were “every single part of the grounds and facilities,” says the Washington Post. Officials continue to investigate the threat to understand the motive and origin. As of now, the cemetery is considered secured.

The location had 11 funerals previously planned for the day. All other visitors were evacuated and the site remains closed to walk on visitors.

It is currently unknown the origins or motive of the bomb threat. Bomb technicians swept the park in search of explosives, reports WTOP.