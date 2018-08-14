Twitter Erupts After Donald Trump Calls Omarosa A ‘Dog’

This feud is far from over.

The ongoing feud between President Donald Trump and his former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman is far from over.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Trump blasted Omarosa for releasing tapes of her being fired by Chief of Staff John Kelly as well as a phone call she received from Trump a day after getting fired back in December. Although Omarosa was technically not allowed to tape conversations in the White House, her tapes have revived a fear of others doing the same within the Trump administration.

Omarosa has teased more tapes on the media tour of her tell-all book, Unhinged, eliciting an angry tweet from the president in which he called his former apprentice and White House aide a “dog.”

“When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn’t work out. Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog,” the president tweeted.

Not surprisingly, Trump’s tweet sparked an immediate outrage on Twitter, with many users saying that Trump’s reaction is consistent with what Omarosa has written in her book — that of him being racist, sexist, and prejudicial in his criticism of his adversaries, according to the Huffington Post.

Omarosa herself has not been immune to criticism, considering she was always taking Trump’s side before she was fired abruptly at the end of last year, but calling her a “dog” is a step too far, Twitter users said.

Many users argued that calling Omarosa a “dog” was a new low even by Donald Trump’s usually abysmal social media standards. The fact that a president would call anyone that and especially a former aide, who also happens to be a black woman, is something many people found incomprehensible. At the very least, users argued, it showed that Trump had zero control over his anger — not an altogether assuring quality to have in a president.

Moreover, it affirmed what Omarosa has argued in her book.

Omg I actually had to look at his tweets. He really did call her a dog! I don’t know why anything he says surprises me. A new low. Is there a rock bottom? — Patricia Suflita Wilson (@pilarwish) August 14, 2018

WOW….. A DOG..? How is this clown the Head of State? He is an embarrassment that needs to be kicked out office. — Adewale Ogunleye, MBA (@aotheprince93) August 14, 2018

I don't like presidents* who call women "dogs". — Aღanda (@GrnEyedMandy) August 14, 2018

WTF?!?!? Dog? Is this another racist dog whistle tweet? Look here, Mr. “I only hire the best people”, this whole mess is YOUR fault! Nobody else’s! You were the man in charge, and obviously, you’ve been asleep at the wheel. Gen. Kelly took a bullet for you – again. — Debbie Russell (@eyeofthegoddess) August 14, 2018

It also appears that Donald Trump is having something of a Twitter meltdown on Tuesday morning. As well as calling Omarosa a “dog,” he also unloaded on Attorney General Jeff Sessions, arguing that Robert Mueller’s investigation would never have received a green light had a “real” attorney general been in charge.