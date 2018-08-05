Samsung Galaxy S10 Rumored Features And Design Get Showcased In New Concept Clip [Video]

The Samsung Galaxy S10 appears to have taken a backseat in the meantime to the Galaxy Note 9, which is scheduled to debut next week at a media event. However, the South Korean tech giant’s 2019 flagship hasn’t been forgotten by the rumor mill, as a new concept video has shed light on the device’s purported design and the features and specifications that Samsung might include to help it stand out in the premium smartphone market.

The three-minute video was published on Saturday by the Concept Creator YouTube account and is a follow-up to a much shorter teaser video it published earlier in the week. For the first 25 seconds or so and again later on the video, the clip showcases the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus’ rumored design features, including what appears to be a nearly all-screen setup in front and the volume controls on the left side. A headphone jack can be seen on top of the phone in the middle of the video, which is notable, as Samsung remains one of the holdouts that have yet to follow Apple’s lead in removing the feature.

A triple-lens rear camera was shown multiple times on the video as a possible special feature, while another expected selling point, the ultrasonic fingerprint reader found underneath the Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus’ screen, was briefly displayed as well. As Samsung has been rumored in the past to use a dual-camera setup in front, that feature is also shown on the concept devices’ slim top bezel, with a speaker grille in between. The Inquisitr previously reported that Samsung might be going with a screen-based speaker system, though other rumors have hinted at other locations or setups for the Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus’ speakers.

Samsung Galaxy S10: ten new features to expect – https://t.co/eLHCKWbiaS pic.twitter.com/wpIcxZItPk — PhoneArena (@phonearena) August 2, 2018

Aside from the Samsung Galaxy S10’s design and features, one of the phone’s rumored basic specifications were also highlighted in Concept Creator’s video, namely the Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, which might be found in some versions of the upcoming flagship. As previously noted by BGR, the Galaxy S10 is expected to come with an eight-core Exynos 9820 processor on most versions and a Snapdragon 855 chipset on others, much like previous Galaxy S models have featured different processors depending on the market.

As the Samsung Galaxy S10 is expected to launch early in 2019, according to T3, there are still many rumored features, design details, and specifications that could make the rounds in the months to come. For the meantime, the company is focusing on its Galaxy Unpacked event, which will mark the unveiling of the Galaxy Note 9, a device that might mark the end of the long-running phablet series, if earlier reports are to be believed.