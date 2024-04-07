5 Times Prince Harry Publicly Threw Shade at Queen Camilla

When Prince Harry Made His Feelings Towards Queen Camilla Clear...

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Daniel Berehulak

The dynamic relationship between Prince Harry and Queen Camilla has been layered with history, complexities, and moments of tension, originating from the unconventional circumstances of her relationship with his father, King Charles, and the subsequent mental toll it had on his mother, Princess Diana. Despite trying their best, there have been instances when the Prince threw shade on the new Queen. From refusing to curtsy to his stepmother to deeming her as 'dangerous' and 'the villain,' here are five such instances when Harry publicly disapproved of Camilla.

1. Renovation of Prince Harry's Bedroom

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Anwar Hussein

Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, revealed a surprising revelation about Queen Camilla's actions after he moved out of Clarence House. He expressed shock and sadness upon discovering that his childhood bedroom had been transformed into a dressing room without his prior knowledge or consent. This incident hinted at a lack of consideration for his sentimental attachment to the space, leading to feelings of disappointment and resentment towards Queen Camilla. As per Nicki Swift, he wrote, "I tried not to care. But especially the first time I saw it, I cared."

2. When Harry Called Camilla 'Dangerous'

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chris Jackson

In his memoir, Prince Harry was not hesitant to address Queen Camilla’s role and the repercussions of her affair with King Charles. Describing Camilla as 'the villain,' he wrote, “She was a third person in the marriage, she needed to rehabilitate her image. That made her dangerous because of the connections that she was forging within the British press. And there was open willingness on both sides to trade of information. And with a family built on hierarchy, and with her, on the way to being Queen Consort, there was gonna be people or bodies left in the street because of that.”

3. Critiquing Camilla's Response to Meghan Markle's Struggles

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Andy Stenning

When Meghan Markle served as a member of the royal family, she faced intense scrutiny and challenges. Prince Harry's memoir and subsequent interviews revealed that Markle sought advice from Queen Camilla regarding the media backlash. Critiquing his step-mother's lack of empathy for his wife's deteriorating mental state, Harry wrote, "[Markle] reached out to Camilla, who tried to counsel her by saying this was just what the press always did to newcomers, that it would all pass in due time, that Camilla had been the bad guy once. The implication being what? Now it was Meg's turn? As if it were apples to apples."

4. Hints of Tension and Disapproval

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Samir Hussein

Prince Harry once instructed his wife, Markle, not to curtsy to Queen Camilla, which shed light on the underlying strains in their relationship. He wrote, "Meg and I had rehearsed this moment several times. For Pa, curtsy. Say, Your Royal Highness, or Sir. Maybe a kiss on each cheek if he leans in, otherwise a handshake. For Camilla, no curtsy. Not necessary. Just a quick kiss or handshake." He further added, "Camilla also suggested to Meg that I become Governor General of Bermuda, which would solve all our problems by removing us from the red-hot center of the maelstrom. Right, right, I thought, and one added bonus of that plan would be to get us out of the picture."

5. When the Brothers Pleaded Charles to Not Marrying Camilla

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chris Jackson

In yet another revelation, Prince Harry disclosed that both he and Prince William had urged their father not to marry Queen Camilla. As per Page Six, he shared, “I remember wondering…if she would be cruel to me; if she would be like all the evil stepmothers in the stories. Willy had been suspicious of the Other Woman for a long time, which confused and tormented him. When those suspicions were confirmed, he felt agonizing remorse for not having done or said anything before.” Harry also wrote, "Willy and I promised Pa that we'd welcome Camilla into the family. The only thing we asked in return was that he not marry her. You don't need to remarry, we pleaded. A wedding would cause controversy. It would incite the press. It would make the whole country, the whole world, talk about Mummy, compare Mummy and Camilla, and nobody wanted that."