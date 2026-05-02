5 Times Erika Kirk’s Eyebrow Missteps Were Caught on Camera

Erika Kirk has been in the spotlight ever since her husband, Charlie Kirk, was assassinated last year. The Turning Point USA CEO is always camera-ready during her public appearances, with her makeup on point. However, she keeps changing her eyebrow style, which doesn’t always seem to land well.

From heavy-handed dark makeup to oddly shaped, angled brows, she has tried it all. Take a look at some of her pictures, where what critics called her ‘eyebrow blindness’ was on full display.

Erika Kirk’s deep brown eyebrows

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@sarahhuckabeesanders)

Earlier this year, in March, the 37-year-old joined forces with the former White House official Sarah Huckabee Sanders. In the pictures shared from their day out together, more than anything, it was Erika Kirk’s unkempt eyebrows that stood apart. She had wavy hair and signature dark eyeliner with dewy makeup. Nonetheless, the deep brown eyebrows appeared to clash with her hair color.

Erika Kirk’s uneven eyebrows

Erika Kirk would like you to know that Europe is no longer safe. Criminals have taken over. The continent has surrendered. Meanwhile, America thrives under the iron fist of Donald Trump. Right. Let’s have a look at that, shall we. Europe, for all its alleged chaos, does not… pic.twitter.com/vKk6FUtpSH — Gandalv (@Microinteracti1) April 25, 2026

Kirk appeared on Hannity in December 2025 to discuss her late husband, Charlie Kirk’s book, Stop, in the Name of God: Why Honoring the Sabbath Will Transform Your Life. She opted for a bronze-colored jacket with matching lipstick. Despite an impeccable style, her cakey makeup and uneven eyebrows couldn’t be overlooked.

Erika’s left eyebrow was slightly higher than the other, and the shape was intense. Rather than complementing, the amateurish eyebrows took away the attention from her striking features.

Erika Kirk’s one of the most intense looks

We live in a divided country. A country where many people feel that they can’t speak across the political divide–or across their own kitchen table. One of the goals of the new CBS News is to change that. Tonight’s town hall with Erika Kirk is the first of many conversations… pic.twitter.com/2mIffJZFUA — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 14, 2025

One of Erika’s most intense looks was seen during her interview with CBS News’ Extended: A Town Hall with Erika Kirk, hosted by Bari Weiss. The CEO of TPUSA opted for an all-black outfit, including a black top beneath a black blazer and matching pants. For the appearance, she opted for a more dramatic brow style with a sharp V-shape, high arches, and thin tails. While it gave her a bold and serious look, she also appeared stern.

Erika Kirk’s dramatic brows at the Arizona appearance

ERIKA KIRK: “Getting out the vote, talking to real people, spiritual revival, that’s actual work. That is actual work. And my husband Charlie gave his life for that work.”@MrsErikaKirk pic.twitter.com/bdv8VpUcVu — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) April 17, 2026

At an April 2026 Turning Point USA event, Kirk addressed the crowd in Arizona while introducing President Donald Trump. During the said appearance, her eyebrows stood out for their sharply defined lower edges, slightly uneven arches, and a darker shade than usual. This time, however, her long hair extensions had a bit of a darker color mixed with blond, which softened the overall look slightly.

Erika Kirk’s uneven brows at AmericaFest

#BREAKING: ** NICKI MINAJ MAKES SURPRISE APPEARANCE WITH ERIKA KIRK AT TPUSA’S AMERICA FEST ** #NickiMinaj vowed that she’s “not gonna back down anymore” and urged AmericaFest attendees to stand by their core beliefs regardless of what other people say https://t.co/jPH78NqJox… pic.twitter.com/aANzXtjdtU — 🍔TVDinner🍟 (She/Her/Shithead) (@tvdinner2) December 22, 2025

At the widely discussed 2025 AmericaFest event, Kirk showed up in a brown silk shirt paired with bold jewelry during a conversation with Nicki Minaj. While her outfit and bold accessories complemented the event well, her makeup seemed a bit off. Her eyebrows were too close to the center, and the arches appeared uneven, which distracted from her overall appearance.

Apart from her appearance, Kirk has been in the headlines at times for reasons not good, including accusations that she exaggerated an emotional breakdown following her husband’s death and a widely discussed hug with Vice President JD Vance, Kirk has found herself in a lot of controversies ever since her husband’s killing.