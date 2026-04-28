Erika Kirk Speaks Out After Disturbing WHCD Shooting Clip Spreads Online

Conservative figure Erika Kirk has spoken up after a shooting incident that disrupted the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner (WHCA) on April 27 at the Washington Hilton.

The annual dinner was abruptly canceled after what officials described as an alleged assassination attempt targeting President Donald Trump, who was at the Washington Hilton with First Lady Melania Trump.

A suspect, later identified as Cole Tomas Allen, 31, allegedly fired multiple shots as ballroom doors were secured and the event was postponed.

According to The Irish Star, the 37-year-old, who was present at the dinner with other key Trump administration members like Vice President JD Vance, reacted to a viral video showing her in tears while being escorted out of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner after the shooting.

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Trump attended a WHCA dinner in 2011, but this is his first time at the event as a sitting president in his second term.

Meanwhile, Charlie Kirk’s widow, Kirk, took to X to post an update addressing the incident. The event led to chaos after the alleged gunman barged into the well-known hotel in Washington, D.C.

Saturday was yet another traumatic example of the evil in our country and the continued rise in political violence. I’m taking time to spend with my family. I will be joining The Charlie Kirk Show Wednesday at 12PM ET to briefly address what took place. Enough is enough. — Erika Kirk (@MrsErikaKirk) April 27, 2026

The CEO of Turning Point USA appeared visibly distressed in the video as she was led out of the venue, repeatedly saying, “I just want to go home.” Kirk reportedly attended the dinner as a guest of Fox News, but the sudden gunfire allegedly triggered a series of memories, which made her burst into tears.

Fox News anchor Bret Baier said he saw her “crying in the back hall,” referencing the emotional impact of her husband’s earlier death. FBI Director Kash Patel was reportedly seen consoling her following the incident.

According to sources, Trump’s ally Charlie Kirk was attending an event at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10, 2025, when he was shot while answering a question from a student. Video footage of the incident circulated widely online following the shooting.

Authorities identified the suspect as Tyler Robinson, 22, who was later charged with aggravated murder and held without bail.

Authorities also identified the suspect in the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner incident as Cole Tomas Allen, who was subdued by Secret Service agents at the hotel on Sunday.

According to The Atlanta Black Star, Trump was speaking with an attendee when witnesses reported hearing a loud noise inside the room.

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According to officials, he allegedly intended to target members of Trump’s administration, a motive outlined in a note described by the president as a “manifesto.”

As Secret Service members in bulletproof vests rushed to protect Trump, the 79-year-old reportedly collapsed and fell to the floor. A video went viral on several social media channels showing agents quickly encircling Trump as they struggled to lift him after he fell on the ground.